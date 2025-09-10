  • home icon
Lamine Yamal vs Ousmane Dembele: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Sep 10, 2025 18:29 GMT
Yamal vs Dembele (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Yamal vs Dembele (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

After a successful season for their clubs, both Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele have received amazing upgrades in EA FC 26. Both these superstars are in the running for the Balon D'Or award due to their individual brilliance over the course of the campaign, and their performances have earned them a spot amongst the 26 highest-rated players in the game.

While FC Barcelona dominated Spanish football and won the domestic double, PSG were even more impressive as they won the domestic treble along with the UEFA Champions League. Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele were star performers for their respective teams, and they have been rewarded with massive boosts in EA FC 26.

Lamine Yamal vs Ousmane Dembele: Who is better in EA FC 26?

Lamine Yamal had an overall rating of 81 in the previous title, and he has now been upgraded to an overall rating of 89 in EA FC 26. While Ousmane Dembele has received a smaller boost in comparison, he has a higher overall rating after being upgraded from 86-rated to 90-rated. Both these fan-favorites will certainly be elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system.

These left-footed maestros are rather similar when it comes to their style of play. They rely on their pace and dribbling abilities, while also being capable of scoring and assisting goals. However, they have some notable differences that could set them apart and make one better than the other on the virtual pitch.

This is the comparison of their stats in EA FC 26:

ComparisonLamine YamalOusmane Dembele
Overall rating8990
Pace8591
Shooting8188
Passing8683
Dribbling9093
Defending2350
Physicality5369
Based on these stats, it is evident that Ousmane Dembele will be the better player in the latest title by EA Sports. While Lamine Yamal has better passing, the French attacker is better everywhere else. Both players have five-star skill moves, but the PSG superstar has a five-star weak foot as well. On the other hand, the FC Barcelona youngster only has a three-star weak foot.

Ousmane is also more versatile, as he is capable of playing as a right-winger, a striker or a central attacking midfielder, while Lamine can only play as a winger. The former also has a more meta PlayStyle+ trait, with Rapid+ boosting his top speed and making him even faster. While Yamal's Technical+ will boost his dribbling even further, pace has always been the most overpowered aspect of gameplay in the franchise.

