The best eFootball 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo builds play a significant role in realizing the complete potential of the player's cards. Launched on September 7, 2023, the remodeled football simulator has released Cristiano Ronaldo player cards since it arrived on the mobile platforms.

The recently launched Showtime AFC Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo version has sparked interest in the eFootball community, being his most balanced player card till now. Thus, players have been looking for the best ways to train and build the Showtime card.

This article will discuss the best eFootball 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo builds to help you train the football legend’s player card.

Disclaimer: This guide is only for the Showtime AFC Champions League Pack of the player, the special Al Nassr card of Cristiano Ronaldo in eFootball 2024. While there are other popular cards for the player released in eFootball 2024, this guide only helps you train the player’s latest card.

Best eFootball 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo build: Showtime AFC Champions League card

Training a player card to its best potential is crucial for every manager to succeed in eFootball 2024. The latest Daily Game challenge has helped gamers acquire a Neymar Jr card and progressively train it to the best potential; they might be as intrigued about the Showtime Cristiano Ronaldo player card.

Here's a complete guide to train this card with Training Points to utilize him in your team in multiple roles, like Centre Forward, Second Striker, and Left Winger.

Best eFootball 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo build (Image via Konami || Youtube/Bixoy Tech & Gaming)

The player card can be upgraded till Level 31, requiring nine 10,000, one 1,000, and two 100 Training Programs to complete his training to the maximum level.

After that, you must increase Ronaldo’s stats to enhance his gameplay on the field. Look for his card in the “Players” section, click on the “Player Progression” button, and add the Progression Points to the different skill set icons. These steps will increase the player’s statistics, making him an important member of your roster.

Players can also check out the best eFootball 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo build to solidify his strengths as a Poacher and a Second Striker below:

At first, add nine points to the first icon (Aim) to increase vital stats like the Overall Rating, Finishing, Set Piece, and other skills.

to the first icon to increase vital stats like the Overall Rating, Finishing, Set Piece, and other skills. Add two points to the third icon (Cone) to increase Ball Control, Dribbling, Tight Possession, and other skills.

to the third icon to increase Ball Control, Dribbling, Tight Possession, and other skills. Add 12 points to the fourth icon (Dribbling) to increase Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, and Balance.

to the fourth icon to increase Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, and Balance. Add nine points to the fifth icon (Football Boot) to increase Speed, Kicking Power, and Curl skills.

to the fifth icon to increase Speed, Kicking Power, and Curl skills. Add four points to the last icon (Upward Arrow) to increase the Heading, Jumping, Balance, and other skills of his card.

Follow these steps to utilize this Showtime player card as a lethal goal-getter upfront in Centre Forward and Second Striker positions. His overall ratings can reach 101 if trained in the given process.

That concludes our foray into the best eFootball 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo builds you should try. Check out the best tips and tricks to earn more GP in the title to buy more players for your squad.