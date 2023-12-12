How to train Epic Neymar Jr Santos card in eFootball 2024 Mobile

The latest v3.2.0 update of eFootball 2024 has introduced a new Daily Game challenge where you can play a penalty shootout mini-game once every day for rewards. While there are plenty of amazing rewards, most players are attracted to the Epic Neymar Jr Santos card in eFootball 2024, which can be earned by completing the First Lap in the Challenge.

However, a responsible manager’s duty starts after getting the card. Knowing how to train the Neymar Jr Santos card is pivotal to capitalizing on its ability.

A complete guide to training the new Epic Neymar Jr Santos card in eFootball 2024

Completing the first Goal Space in the Daily Game challenge will earn you the Epic Neymar Jr Santos card in eFootball 2024. It will arrive in your in-game inbox as “Daily Game: Lap Reward.” Players are encouraged to claim it quickly and enjoy the new player signing animation before training the champion.

Now find the CF card in your Players section under the My Team tab and start training him into a beast your opponent’s defenders will fear. Use the "Training Programs" to propel the Epic card to its highest level.

Use the Training Points properly for the best results (Image via Konami)

You can upgrade this card to Level 36, which will require a minimum of seven 10,000 and 4,000 Training Programs and at least eight 1,000 Training Programs. You can grab 70 Progression Points after completing this training. However, only reaching the card’s maximum level will mean nothing without the stat upgrades.

To do so, find the card again in the "Players" section under the "My Team" menu and click on the "Player Progression" option. Here, you can add these Progression Points to different icons to enhance various gameplay aspects of the Epic Neymar Jr card in eFootball 2024.

Here is how to use the progression points (Image via Konami)

Follow our tips to unlock the full potential of this new Epic player card easily.

Add 10 points to the first icon on the left side ("Aim" icon) to increase Finishing, Set Piece Taking, and other aspects.

Then, add eight points to the third icon on the left side ("Training Cone" icon) to boost the Ball Control, Dribbling, etc. aspects of the card.

Add 12 points to the fourth icon ("Zigzag line" icon) to increase the player’s Passing, Curl, and more aspects.

Eight points to the fifth icon ("Football Boot" icon) will help to enhance the player’s Speed, Acceleration, and other aspects of the game.

You will be left with only four Progression Points out of 70. Add those to the sixth icon ("Upward Arrow" icon) to increase Offensive Awareness, Dribbling, and such aspects.

Follow the guide to turn the Epic Neymar Jr Santos card in the new v3.2.0 update into one of the best forwards in the game.

The card can reach a 96 rating after following this guide, which can be stretched to 100 when used as a Center Forward. Follow us for more amazing guides to bolster your chances of winning.