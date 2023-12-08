Daily Game in eFootball 2024 Mobile: How to play, rewards, and more

Developer and publisher Konami brought a new v3.2.0 update (Unite on the Pitch) that includes the Daily Game in efootball 2024 Mobile. This latest addition has given the community all the reasons to log into the title every day for exciting rewards. Having kicked off on December 7, 2023, the mini-game will be live until August 1, 2024.

While the community is excited about it, it is yet to be completely aware of the different aspects of the latest Daily Game in eFootball 2024 Mobile. Read on to learn everything about the latest addition to Konami’s football simulator title.

What is the Daily Game in eFootball 2024 Mobile and how to play it?

The Daily Game in eFootball 2024 Mobile is all about making your way through the spaces to earn various in-game rewards. Your progress in the v3.2.0 update will completely depend on your penalty-taking skills.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to play the Daily Game in eFootball 2024 Mobile.

Step 1: Launch the title.

Launch the title. Step 2: Click on the Daily Game option on the launch screen (in the bottom right corner of the screen).

Click on the Daily Game option on the launch screen (in the bottom right corner of the screen). Step 3: Score the penalty to win prizes.

You will be able to advance through several spaces if you convert the penalty kick. Return every day to convert penalties, and you will land your hands on the ultimate prize in no time. Fortunately, you will also march through a few spaces even after missing the penalty kick.

Rewards doesn't stop even after completing the Goal Spaces (Image via Konami)

While the animation makes it seem like there are a limited number of rewards, you can win a wide variety of them if you keep playing even after completing the Goal Spaces.

What are the rewards you can grab from Daily Game in eFootball 2024 Mobile?

You can grab the Neymar Jr card for completing the first lap (Image via Konami)

The latest Daily Game in eFootball 2024 Mobile brings some amazing rewards. You can get 1,000 Exp. Training Program for moving every four spaces and 10,000 GP for every eight spaces.

Apart from that, you can also grab rewards for completing every lap. Below is a complete list:

Neymar Jr card in Lap 1

Two Exp. 10,000 Training Program in Lap 2

Worldwide Chance Deal x1 in Lap 3

50,000 GP in Lap 4

Exp. 10,000 Training Program in Lap 5

Exp. 10,000 Training Program in Lap 6

Worldwide Chance Deal in Lap 7

Two Skill Training Programs in Lap 8

50,000 GP in Lap 9

100 eFootball Coins in Lap 10

Worldwide Chance Deal in Lap 11

Two Skill Training Programs in Lap 12

One 60 days Contract Renewal in Lap 13

One Exp. 10,000 Training Program in Lap 14

One Worldwide Chance Deal in lap 15

50,000 GP in Lap 16

One Exp. 10,000 Training Program in Lap 17

Two Skill Training Programs in Lap 18

50,000 GP in Lap 19

While it only lists rewards for 19 laps, the in-game rewards list also states that you should return for further rewards updates. Try the Daily Game in eFootball 2024 Mobile for all the exciting prizes.

