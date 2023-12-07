eFootball 2024 v3.2.0 update: Release date, new features, and more

eFootball 2024 v3.2.0 is finally here, bringing the community an eFootball 2024 Mobile update after a long time. If you follow the names of the previous seasons (i.e., Kickoff and Elevate the Excitement), it appears Konami was preparing the community for the grand season 3: Unite on the Pitch update. Kicking off on December 7, 2023, the latest version brings major changes, including new features.

Grab incredible rewards from the Daily Penalty Game and updated player cards. Read on to learn about the latest features of eFootball 2024 v3.2.0.

eFootball 2024 v3.2.0: All new features and major changes

Konami has added numerous new features to eFootball 2024 v3.2.0. Read on to learn all about them.

New features

Konami has added a new vs AI game mode in the “My League” section, where you can participate in different football leagues from around the world.

A new Co-op event is going to begin soon where you can clash against other users’ Dream Teams.

The eFootball 2024 v3.2.0 introduces a new and redesigned league to enhance user experience and playability.

A mini penalty shootout game is added to help you earn incredible rewards every day. Note that it is only playable once a day.

The Match Time display has been added to the pause screen so that you can see the time while making substitutions.

The game will now have more data on the AFC Asian Cup-participating teams.

The title has also adjusted some other features and implemented certain updates to enhance playability when playing with your Dream Team.

New updated features and other changes

You can now extend a player’s contract using GP in the new eFootball v3.2.0.

Performing the unskippable goal celebrations has been limited to once per match.

You can now train with the players from your Dream Team.

The presentation of signing a player has been enhanced.

Made changes to the layout of the Top Menu.

The fixed Live Update Ratings of players will now fluctuate in eFootball v3.2.0.

A new change also makes it easier to participate in Themed Events. Fictitious players will be loaned out to your team from now on if you don’t have enough players that meet the “Event Conditions.”

Another new adjustment was made to Events with “Event Conditions” or “Player Bonus” so that the conditions are deemed met as long as players’ team affiliation or the player cards fall under those conditions.

Team data, player photos, graphics, data, manager photos, data, strips, boots, balls, club emblems, trophies, stadium graphics, cinematics and animations, trophies, and commentary have been updated.

The team structure of Serie BKT (Italy) and game licenses have been updated, among other things.

In addition to the new features and adjustments, other major changes promise to improve the overall gameplay. Read on to find out more.

Gameplay fixes and adjustments

Konami aims to emphasize correcting and adjusting different aspects of the title in the upcoming eFootball 2024 v3.2.0, where certain situations can lead to unintended behaviors without significantly changing the game's balance.

Developers implemented adjustments to players not properly using the passes and where the ball would sometimes hit the kicking foot again after a slow through ball.

Decisions around passing and dribbling near the opponent box in “Superstar” and “Legend” AI Match Levels have been adjusted.

Konami fixed the issue where the ball unnaturally bounces upon a blocked shot.

Changes were made to move the cursor towards a more appropriate player in defensive transitions.

Players with substantial angle differences in defensive transitions are less likely to get selected in cases of Manual Cursor Changes.

Issues where players are unable to avoid goalposts or nets have also been fixed in the latest update.

A variety of minor changes have also been made to each mode and match of the global servers.

Konami has also fixed tons of other issues in eFootball 2024 v3.2.0 to enhance the overall gaming experience.

All new player cards

Many players will have new and updated statistics and cards in the latest version. Check out how many of them you have in your Dream Team. The players are:

S. Nakamura

T. Muller

J. Kimmich

A. Davies

J. Musiala

Xie Hui

Wei Qun

Peng Weiguo

Luis Garcia

F. Ljungberg

P. Schmeichel

L. Dixon

Y. Abe

C. Pizzaro

E. Cantona

D. Milito

S. Kagawa

Chanathip Songkrasin

Raul

D. Beckham

Aldair

U. Hoenes

Pratama Arhan

Safee Sali

Gaizka Mendieta

E. Petit

P. Maldini

Rivaldo

I. Zamorano

F. Lampard

R. van Nistelrooij

J. Cruijff

K. Rummenigge

Zico

G. Bergomi

D. Forlan

A. Del Piero

Evair

That covers all available information about the eFootball 2024 v3.2.0 update.