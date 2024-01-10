Best eFootball 2024 players to sign under 50,000 coins (January 2024)

Acquiring the best eFootball 2024 players on the cheap is a viable method for beginners and veterans alike to build a sturdy and balanced squad. Virtual currencies like GP can be used to buy high-potential cards for this purpose. Gamers have a plethora of options under 50,000 GP that can be vital to their team and lead them to victory.
Several inexpensive cards possess high potential to reach 85+ OVR ratings. Purchasing such items helps you save up GP for your next squad upgrade. This lets you have a hefty pocket to acquire In-form players from the transfer market.
This article will list the best eFootball 2024 players under 50,000 GP who can ensure swift wins.
Best eFootball 2024 players under 50,000 GP
This football simulator offers a variety of options when it comes to the best eFootball 2024 players in the low-budget category. Here are the ones with high potential:
- Joao Palhinha (DMF) - Fulham W
- Enzo Fernandez (CMF) - Chelsea B
- E. Forsberg (AMF) - Free agent
- M. Almiron (RWF) - Newcastle WB
- G. Simeone (CF) - SSC Napoli
- Ricardo Horta (AMF) - Sporting Braga
- S. Benrahma (LMF) - West Ham RB
- Pau Lopez (GK) - Olympique de Marseille
- M. Arambarri (DMF) - Getafe A
- M. Pasalic (AMF) - Atalanta BC
- N. Mukiele (RB) - Paris Saint Germain
- O. Edouard (CF) - Crystal Palace RB
- Joselu (CF) - Madrid Chamartin B
- Pablo Maffeo (RB) - Mallorca RN
- Aleix Garcia (CMF) - Girona R
- Timothy Castagne (RB) - Fulham W
- Diogo Dalot (RB) - Manchester United
- T. Reijnders (CMF) - AC Milan
- Pedro Goncalves (RWF) - Sporting CP
- J. Maehle (LB) - Free agent
- M. Retegui (CF) - Genova RB
- Pedro Porro (RB) - Tottenham WB
- Yeremy Pino (LMF) - Villarreal A
- G. Scalvini (CB) - Atalanta BC
- L. Samardzic (AMF) - Udine BN
- Nick Williams (RWF) - Bilbao BR
- Levi Colwill (CB) - Chelsea B
- Alejandro Balde (LB) - FC Barcelona
- G. Caprari (SS) - AC Monza
- Yuri (LB) - Bilbao BR
- M. Pessina (CMF) - AC Monza
- Rafa Mir (CF) - Sevilla Nervion BR
- L. Bailey (RWF) - Aston RB
- V. Castellanos (CF) - SS Lazio
- J. Veerman (CMF) - PSV Eindhoven
- Lee Kang-In (LMF) - Paris Saint Germain
- Sergio Camello (CF) - Vallecas BR
- Y. Osako (CF) - Vissel Kobe
These players have the potential to reach 85+ in terms of their ratings if they're trained properly. They can become valuable members of your squads, possessing quality traits that can benefit the overall structure of the roster.
That concludes the list of the best eFootball 2024 players you can buy with a beginner's budget. Check out the best legends to use in the title to stay ahead of your opponents.