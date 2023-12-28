eFootball 2024 Mobile: Top 5 managers to use for beginners

eFootball 2024 Mobile is a well-known football game on mobile platforms. Developed by Konami, the remodeled version of the popular PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) franchise has introduced various eye-catching events and campaigns that leave the players with a hefty pocket at the start of their campaigns. These virtual in-game currencies can be used to buy world-class managers to build a sturdy structure for your team.

To win matches, there are a few options that can lead your team to victories. This article will list the top five managers that beginners can use to ensure a commendable structure for their squad and fetch wins against opponents.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Thomas Tuchel, Mikel Arteta, and three other managers for beginners in eFootball 2024 Mobile

5) Xavi

Xavi is a legendary name in the world of football. After having a decorated career with FC Barcelona as a player, he returned to the club to lead them to glory again as a manager. He uses possession-based tactics in 4-1-2-3 formation.

In eFootball 2024 Mobile, the Spanish manager is one of the best options for your squad to start off the journey. His possession-based tactic is based on a modernized version of Tiki-Taka that helps you retain the ball and move it diagonally through the flanks.

His manager card has 80 possessions, 81 manager skills, and 62 quick counters, making him a solid choice for squads with quick-paced wingers and lethal center forwards.

4) Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta is another club legend who returned to lead the team as the manager. The Spaniard served under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before taking up a managerial role for Arsenal. Inspired by the Spaniard's tactics, he uses possession-based football in a 4-1-2-3 formation and has done a fabulous job bringing the Gunners into the title contention.

Arteta is a great choice to start your journey in eFootball 2024 Mobile. He possesses young players' affinity with 84 manager skills, 76 possession games, 71 quick counters, and 73 out wide, making him a commendable manager if your squad has high shooting capability inside forwards and attacking midfielders.

3) Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is currently managing FC Bayern Munich after his short yet successful stint at the London club Chelsea. He is one of the most reputable managers in the world, thanks to his aggressive tactics. He uses possession-based football in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The German manager is also one of the highest-rated in eFootball 2024 Mobile. He has the star players' affinity, noteworthy 87 manager skills, and 85 outwide managerial attributes. Having a strong target man upfront will help utilize his skills properly.

2) G. Zeitzler (Jurgen Klopp)

Jurgen Klopp, known as G. Zeitzler in the eFootball franchise because of licensing issues, is one of the best managers in the world who turned the fortunes of the Merseyside club in a few seasons. Liverpool is now back to their former glory due to Klopp’s tactical approach and hard work throughout the years.

The German manager uses long-ball counter-attacking football in a 4-1-2-3 formation. His 87 quick counters, 91 manager skills, and 70 outwide attributes make him the second-best manager in eFootball 2024 Mobile.

He is one of the best choices that beginners can make to lead their team to glory. His tactics will be utilized properly if you possess pacey wingers and a capable deep-lying forward.

1) Luis A. Roman (Pep Guardiola)

Luis A. Roman is the unlicensed name given to Pep Guardiola in the eFootball franchise. The Spaniard is considered one of the best football managers of all time, thanks to his accolades in different clubs. His treble-winning seasons for FC Barcelona and Manchester City have put his name at the top of the history books.

Luis A. Roman uses possession-based tactics (vertical Tiki-Taka) in a 4-2-3-1 formation. He possesses 92 manager skills, 87 possession games, and 71 long ball counters, making him the best choice for beginners to succeed in the football simulator.

That concludes our foray into the top five managers in the title. Check out how to collect coins in eFootball 2024 Mobile to sign the best managers.