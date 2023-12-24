Is eFootball 2024 Mobile worth playing in 2024?

eFootball 2024 Mobile is the remodeled version of the renowned football simulator, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). Developed by Konami, the game promised intriguing features like realistic physics and an engaging user experience when it was released on September 7, 2023. Since then, the title has gone through multiple updates that tweaked several areas.

As the regular updates keep changing small aspects of the gameplay, the community wonders if this rebranded football simulator is worth their time among all the other popular football titles in 2024.

In light of that, this article will discuss the pros and cons of eFootball 2024 Mobile, which would help players make a decision.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions

Pros of eFootball 2024 Mobile

1) Realistic dribbling and player reactions

Konami has regularly provided updates to improve eFootball 2024 Mobile's gameplay. These updates have helped to enhance the footballers’ movement and response to various situations on the field.

The PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) franchise was once praised for its immersive experience and realistic gameplay, but the quality dropped after the remodeling. However, eFootball 2024 has much to offer regarding footballers' dribbling realism and reactions, making it a noteworthy title.

In the earlier versions of the football simulator, it appeared that in-game players were easily dribbling past opponents from tight corners. The recent update has tweaked this aspect to make dribble past opponents harder and more realistic without appropriate positioning.

Additionally, players' reactions to missing a goal or making a wrong tackle have been improved to be more realistic. The same can be said in the aspect of action responsiveness, such as tackles and jockeys. Defenders with higher ratings can take away the ball from lower-rated attackers and vice versa, making ratings balanced and a solid metric of judgment.

2) Attentive events and campaigns

Konami has actively introduced various events and campaigns that have kept the players engaged. The prizes received upon completing the missions are highly rewarding, making for a notable aspect.

Events based on clubs like FC Barcelona, Arsenal, and more have received positive responses. Moreover, free player packs of legendary footballers in the weekly events have balanced the competition for those not interested in buying game passes.

Cons of eFootball 2024 Mobile

1) Game application bugs and crashes

Despite Konami regularly introducing updates to fix the bugs and glitches in the football simulator, the problem is still at large. The most common issues are in-game player action glitches on the field, application crashes, and disappearing squad screens.

The bugs and crashes have been a focal point of discussion in the eFootball community in recent months. With the competition present in the market, eFootball 2024 Mobile must be improved in this aspect to retain players.

2) Server issue

Players have been critical about the server issues that pop up during matchmaking and games in eFootball 2024 Mobile. The controls stop responding, leading to many players conceding goals at crucial moments. These are ongoing issues that the developer must fix in the upcoming updates.

Verdict: Is it worth playing in 2024?

eFootball 2024 Mobile offers a balanced user experience in multiple areas. The realistic gameplay mechanics and engaging events, campaigns, and quests make it a great option. However, its bugs, glitches, and server lags are recurring issues.

Overall, the title is worth playing in 2024 if the developer improves the bugs and glitches faced during matches. The gameplay mechanics, events, and lucrative rewards received upon completing missions make it worthwhile.