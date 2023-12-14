eFootball 2024 Festive Season Campaign: Launch date, free eFootball Coin rewards, and more

Konami has launched the Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 to celebrate the community's holiday season. The latest campaign brings plenty of special events, Chance Deals, daily login rewards, and more to give your Dream Team a much-awaited boost. The developers confirmed the arrival of the special campaign with an X (formerly Twitter) post on December 14, 2023.

You can earn up to 350 eFootball Coins, Plenty of GP, and Training Program Points from this Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024. Read on to learn how.

Complete schedule of the Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 and more

Kicking off on December 14, 2023, the Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 will be live until January 11, 2024. Kickstart your journey by logging into the game every week to grab the “Highlight: Italian Clubs” Chance Deals, plenty of GP, and free eFootball Coins.

With the eFootball Championship 2024 underway, these rewards will help you develop an unbeatable team and bolster your chances of grabbing the ultimate crown.

Here are all the different events of the campaign and their rewards.

Free Chance Deals

Daily Logins during each of the below-mentioned periods will help you earn up to eight Chance Deals. You can use them to make signings from the list of Special Players, which contains players from AC Milan, Internazionale Milano, and other Italian clubs’ stars with exclusive Player Card designs. The present distribution periods are:

December 14, 2023 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

December 18, 2023 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

December 21, 2023 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

December 25, 2023 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

December 28, 2023 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

January 1, 2024 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

January 4, 2024 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

January 8, 2024 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

Note that you must claim these rewards from your in-game inbox before January 18, 2024.

Special Login present

The Special Login event in the Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

Logging into the game during each period from December 31, 2023, to January 15, 2024, can help you grab Chance Deals, which are helpful in making signings from a Special Player List containing Epic Players. The reward distribution periods are:

December 31, 2023 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (00:59) (UTC)

January 8, 2024 (02:00) to January 15, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

These presents will also be saved in your in-game Inbox and help you grab any player from the eligible Special Players Lists featuring Epic Players.

Special Login Bonus

This Special Login Bonus reward will help you get a maximum of 200 eFootball Coins for free, along with 720000 GP for logging into the game seven times during this Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024. This event will run in four periods mentioned below:

December 14, 2023 (02:00) to December 21, 2023 (01:59) (UTC)

December 21, 2023 (02:00) to December 28, 2023 (01:59) (UTC)

December 28, 2023 (02:00) to January 4, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

January 4, 2024 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC)

All rewards for the Login Bonus

Login 1: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 2: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 3: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 4: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 5: 50 eFootball Coins

50 eFootball Coins Login 6: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 7: 30,000 GP

You can grab only one reward per day. Therefore, make sure you log in every day for these amazing rewards.

Special Tour Event

The Special Tour Event will run from December 14, 2023 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC) and will earn you 6,000 Points, 40,000 Exp., and 250,000 GP.

Special Challenge Event

The official website states the Special Challenge event scheduled in the FestiveSeason Campaign in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

The Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 brings four Special Challenge Events. Complete the campaign objectives for incredible presents.

Legend Period

Clash against the toughest AI opponents with your Dream Team in this event that will run from December 14, 2023 (02:00) to December 21, 2023 (01:59) (UTC). Choose the “Superstar” and “Legend” Match Levels when competing against AI and complete the objectives to earn 60,000 Exp. for every Match Level.

Penalty Shootout Period

This PvP Matches of the Penalty Shootout event will run from December 21, 2023 (02:00) to December 28, 2023 (01:59) (UTC). It will help you earn a Skill Training Program and 40,000 Exp. points.

Unlimited Period

Kicking off on December 28, 2023 (02:00 UTC), this event will earn you eFootball Coins, Skill Training Programs, and a lot more. Take part in the PvP Matches with your Dream Team and complete all the objectives before the event ends on January 4, 2024 (01:59 UTC).

Golden Goal Period

Golden Goal will be an exciting event this Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

Matches will end as soon as a player scores in this event. This Golden Goal Rule Special Event will be live from January 4, 2024 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC). They will help you earn 60,000 Exp. points for completing the event objectives.

Festive Season Objectives

Coupled with that, clearing the objectives of the Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 will earn you 100 eFootball Coins, two Skill Training Programs, 120,000 Exp., and 240,000 GP. Meet all the objectives from December 14, 2023 (02:00) to January 11, 2024 (01:59) (UTC) to grab all these rewards.

Strip with Special Designs

The latest Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 brings exclusive strips for players (Image via Konami)

Konami has also brought exclusive Strips with Special Designs for the Festive Season Campaign in eFootball 2024 that will be available in the in-game Shop during this period.

Three seasons into the takeover from PES, Konami and eFootball has finally delivered a new update that has made the whole community excited, Read more about the eFootball 2024 v3.2.0 by clicking at this link.