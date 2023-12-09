What is eFootball Championship 2024 FC Barcelona? Competition format, how to participate, and more

Konami recently announced FC Barcelona’s Club Event for the eFootball Championship 2024. An official X post on December 9, 2023, invited the Catalunyan club’s fans around the world to participate in the tournament, the offline finals of which will be streamed on YouTube on February 10, 2024.

While fans are excited to take part in this open-to-all competition, they are yet to be completely aware of the various aspects of it. This article covers everything you need to know about the latest eFootball Championship 2024.

Here is everything you need to know about the eFootball Championship 2024 FC Barcelona

The eFootball Championship 2024 Club Event is an official competition held by Konami to determine the top FC Barcelona fan in the community. The winner of the eFootball Championship Open will face the champion of the Club Event in the World Finals in the summer of 2024.

Rounds one to three of the event will be qualifiers, and the first one will be open to all. Pave your way through this, and you might get the chance to compete against the top eFootball players in the Club Finals in the home city of FC Barcelona.

The competition will be divided into Console and Mobile categories. Compete against your opponents in a 1v1 Match Format with your Dream Team.

Competition Schedule:

Round 1: December 11 – 18, 2023

December 11 – 18, 2023 Round 2: December 22 – 24, 2023

December 22 – 24, 2023 Round 3: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Offline Finals: February 10, 2023 (In a special venue in Barcelona, Spain)

Category Platforms:

Console Category: Playstation Category (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4), Xbox Category, and Steam Category.

Playstation Category (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4), Xbox Category, and Steam Category. Mobile Category: One unified device for iOS and Android users

Console players should note that all matches from Round 3 will be played on PlayStation.

How to participate and qualifying conditions for the first round

Each round of the eFootball Championship 2024 will be held in different game types (Image via Konami)

Launch the game and head to the Match section. Then Click on Event and tap on Round 1 to participate. Players must earn at least 1,000 Event Points in the Tour Event to qualify for the second round.

Note that registering more applicable FC Barcelona players in your Dream Team can help you earn more points.

Round 1 Event Rewards

500 Points: FC Barcelona Standard Chance Deal

FC Barcelona Standard Chance Deal 1000 Points: 500 eFootball Points

500 eFootball Points 1500 Points: 1000 eFootball Points

1000 eFootball Points 2000 Points: 500 eFootball Points

500 eFootball Points 2500 Points: 1000 eFootball Points

1000 eFootball Points 3000 Points: 2000 eFootball Points

How to participate and qualifying conditions for the second round

Grab the eligible Barcelona Players in your team to take part in the eFootball Championship 2024's second round (Image via Konami)

In this round, you need to register 11 FC Barcelona Players in your Game Plan. Then, launch the game, arrive at Matches, click on Events, and finally tap on Round 2 to take part in the competition.

From this phase, the top four users from each console category and the top 12 users from the mobile category will advance. You can get up to 1000 eFootball Points from this round.

Event type, how to participate, and qualifying condition for the third round

The winner of eFootball Championship 2024 Club Event will Clash against the eFootball Championship 2024 Open in the summer of 2024 for the ultimate crown (Image via Konami)

In the third round, it will become a Challenge Event. The top four ranked users from each console platform will be divided into three different groups. From there, the top-ranked players of each group will compete in a tournament format.

Similarly, the top 12 ranked users in the mobile category will be divided into three groups of four members. The top four teams will then face each other in a tournament format.

The qualifying participants from the second round will be informed individually. Note that you will require a KONAMI ID and use Discord to communicate with the organizers and the outsourced operators.

Only the winners from both mobile and console categories will qualify for the final round.

The eFootball Championship 2024 FC Barcelona brings plenty of promises for the players. After the eFootball 2024 v3.2.0 update, plenty of players have been returning to the title, while new players are also entering the community.