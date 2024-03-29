The optimal Electro Wizard deck in Clash Royale is likely to help players defeat skilled opponents in arena battles. This Legendary card was introduced in the December 2016 update and specializes in delivering electric attacks on enemy towers. If an opponent unit obstructs its trajectory, the Electro Wizard uses stunning strikes to neutralize it.

With the card's capabilities in mind, this article provides the best Electro Wizard deck in Clash Royale.

What is the best Electro Wizard deck in Clash Royale?

Deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's what you need for the best Electro Wizard Clash Royale deck:

Knight Evolution (Elixir cost: 3) - The evolved version of Knight serves as a reliable and cost-effective tank, capable of absorbing damage as well as clearing a path for your other units, including the Electro Wizard. Zap Evolution (Elixir cost: 2) - The latest card evolution in this title, Zap, is a versatile spell that deals quick damage and continuously resets enemy-charging tanks like Sparky. Ram Rider (Elixir cost: 5) - The Ram Rider is an effective unit to charge at enemy towers and can also add pressure to the opponent's troops. Mega Knight (Elixir cost: 7) - The Mega Knight is a high-impact splash damage unit that excels at clearing out groups of enemy troops and paving the way for your Electro Wizard to target towers. Inferno Dragon (Elixir cost: 4) - The Inferno Dragon synergizes with the Electro Wizard's stunning attacks and helps in neutralizing high-health enemy units. Poison (Elixir cost: 4) - Poison ensures area denial and does chip damage, weakening adversary troops and structures over time. It can also create opportunities for your Electro Wizard to strike with maximum impact. Electro Wizard (Elixir cost: 4) - The centerpiece of this deck, the Electro Wizard's ability to target both air and ground units while stunning enemies makes it a versatile and essential card for offense and defense. Barbarian Barrel (Elixir cost: 2) - Offering a rolling barbarian and area damage, the Barbarian Barrel complements your deck by providing additional troop removal and lane control.

Average Elixir cost: 3.9

Strategies to use the optimal Electro Wizard deck in Clash Royale

A few tips (Image via Supercell)

Here are some tips for effectively using this Electro Wizard deck in Clash Royale:

Start slow: Begin the match by deploying the Knight or Electro Wizard at the back to build up elixir. It's also necessary to assess your opponent's strategy early on.

Begin the match by deploying the Knight or Electro Wizard at the back to build up elixir. It's also necessary to assess your opponent's strategy early on. Counter-push with Ram Rider: Utilize the Ram Rider's snare effect to slow down enemy units and create devastating counterattacks with the use of Electro Wizard.

Utilize the Ram Rider's snare effect to slow down enemy units and create devastating counterattacks with the use of Electro Wizard. Defensive option: Use the Mega Knight and Inferno Dragon to thwart enemy pushes, then transition smoothly into a counterattack with your remaining troops.

Use the Mega Knight and Inferno Dragon to thwart enemy pushes, then transition smoothly into a counterattack with your remaining troops. Spell support: Zap and Poison should be used judiciously to clear swarms, weaken defenses, or finish off low-health enemy units. These spells are important in enhancing the effectiveness of your Electro Wizard pushes using this deck.

Zap and Poison should be used judiciously to clear swarms, weaken defenses, or finish off low-health enemy units. These spells are important in enhancing the effectiveness of your Electro Wizard pushes using this deck. Barbarian Barrel utility: Whether it's defending against ground swarms or providing a distraction, the Barbarian Barrel works as a versatile unit in the Electro Wizard deck in Clash Royale.

