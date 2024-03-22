Best Witch deck in Clash Royale (2024)

The optimal Witch deck in Clash Royale capitalizes on the power and adaptability provided by the Witch, an Epic card obtainable from Arena 6 onwards. This deck allows players to skillfully combine dark magical forces with sturdy tanks and agile troops to overwhelm opponents and achieve victory.

Keeping that in mind, this article delves into the components of the best Witch deck in Clash Royale and provides some strategies to maximize its effectiveness on the battlefield.

Composition of the best Witch deck in Clash Royale in 2024

Deck (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required Clash Royale deck composition:

Bats Evolution: These nimble creatures provide excellent air defense and can quickly swarm enemy troops or buildings. Their fast movement and high damage output make them a staple unit in the best Witch deck in Clash Royale.

Zap Evolution: A versatile spell that can reset Inferno Towers/Dragons, stun enemy troops, or finish off low-health units. The Zap evolution ability further enhances his offensive prowess and allows players to effortlessly counter units like Sparky and Little Prince during battle.

Graveyard: A spell that summons a horde of Skeletons to attack enemy towers. With the right timing and support troops, the Graveyard can deal massive damage and catch opponents off guard.

Giant: A sturdy tank that absorbs damage and leads your offensive pushes. The Giant's high health pool and targeting of buildings make it an ideal choice for breaking through enemy defenses and creating opportunities for your other troops.

Witch: The star of the deck, the Witch, unleashes dark magic to summon Skeletons and target both air and ground units. Her ability to spawn Skeletons continuously adds pressure to your opponent and provides support for your Giant pushes.

Bowler: A powerful splash damage unit that rolls boulders to knock back and damage enemy troops. The Bowler's area denial and crowd control abilities make it a valuable asset in the optimal Witch deck in Clash Royale.

Guards: These shield-bearing warriors excel at countering single-target attacks and protecting your key troops like the Witch or Bowler. Their defensive capabilities and ability to distract enemy units make them an essential part of the deck's defensive strategy.

Arrows: A direct damage spell that can clear swarms of low-health troops or finish off weakened enemies. Arrows provide additional spell support to deal with enemy Minion Hordes, Goblin Barrels, or Skeleton Armies.

Strategies surrounding the best Witch deck in Clash Royale

Strategies for Witch deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The best Witch deck in Clash Royale relies on a balanced mix of offensive and defensive cards, leveraging their strengths to outmaneuver opponents. Here's a breakdown of the deck's key strategies:

Giant-Witch push: Start by building up the elixir and deploying a Giant at the back of your King Tower. Support the Giant with a Witch behind it, allowing her to spawn Skeletons and deal damage while the Giant absorbs hits. Use spells like Zap and Arrows to clear any swarms or distractions that might hinder their push.

Counter-attacks with Bowler: The Bowler is excellent for counter-pushing after defending against enemy attacks. Place the Bowler strategically to knock back and damage enemy troops, then follow up with a support unit like Bats or Guards to capitalize on the counter-push.

Graveyard surprise: Use the Graveyard spell as a surprise attack to catch opponents off guard. Pair it with a tank or support troop to distract enemy defenses while the Skeletons chip away at the enemy tower. Timing is crucial for a successful Graveyard push.

Defensive tactics: Utilize Guards, Bats, and the Bowler for solid defense against enemy pushes. Guards can absorb hits and distract enemy troops, while Bowler and Bats deal with swarms and high-damage threats. Use spells like Zap and Arrows to support your defensive units and clear enemy troops.

