The Monk deck in Clash Royale has emerged as the ultimate choice after the recent balance changes in the game. In Clash Royale Season 57 balance changes, the Monk received a significant 8% boost in HP, raising the overall hit points from 2000 to 2150. This adjustment prolongs Monk's survival on the battlefield. Players have discovered various potent strategies centered around this powerful unit, leading to its widespread adoption in the latest season.

This article highlights the best Monk deck in Clash Royale, which is currently causing mayhem on the battlefield.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Details regarding the best Monk deck in Clash Royale

Card composition of the best Monk deck in Clash Royale. (Image via Supercell)

Here's the card composition of the best Monk deck in Clash Royale that can turn the outcome of battle:

Giant Evolution (Elixir Cost: 6): The Giant Evolution serves as the primary tank in this Monk deck in Clash Royale, soaking up damage and paving the way for the Monk and other supporting units to deal substantial damage to enemy towers.

The Giant Evolution serves as the primary tank in this Monk deck in Clash Royale, soaking up damage and paving the way for the Monk and other supporting units to deal substantial damage to enemy towers. Skeleton Evolution (Elixir Cost: 1): A low-cost card like the Skeleton Evolution provides excellent utility for distracting enemy troops, cycling your deck, and supporting your Monk in defense or offense.

A low-cost card like the Skeleton Evolution provides excellent utility for distracting enemy troops, cycling your deck, and supporting your Monk in defense or offense. Phoenix (Elixir Cost: 4): The Phoenix adds versatility to the deck with its ability to target both air and ground units. It works well with the Monk, providing air support and helping clear swarms of enemy troops.

The Phoenix adds versatility to the deck with its ability to target both air and ground units. It works well with the Monk, providing air support and helping clear swarms of enemy troops. Monk (Elixir Cost: 5): With an increased HP, Monk is the star of this deck. Its high damage output and enhanced HP make him a formidable force on the battlefield.

With an increased HP, Monk is the star of this deck. Its high damage output and enhanced HP make him a formidable force on the battlefield. Fireball (Elixir Cost: 4): Fireball is the staple spell in the Monk deck in Clash Royale. It helps you deal with clustered enemy troops, chip away at enemy towers, and create opportunities for your Monk to push forward.

Fireball is the staple spell in the Monk deck in Clash Royale. It helps you deal with clustered enemy troops, chip away at enemy towers, and create opportunities for your Monk to push forward. The Log (Elixir Cost: 2): With its ability to knock back and damage enemy troops, the Log provides valuable crowd control and can clear the path for your Monk or eliminate low-health enemy units.

With its ability to knock back and damage enemy troops, the Log provides valuable crowd control and can clear the path for your Monk or eliminate low-health enemy units. Electro Spirit (Elixir Cost: 1): This cheap yet effective card offers stunning capabilities, disrupting enemy pushes, resetting infernos, and supporting your Monk and other units.

This cheap yet effective card offers stunning capabilities, disrupting enemy pushes, resetting infernos, and supporting your Monk and other units. Fisherman (Elixir Cost: 3): The Fisherman adds another layer of control to your deck, pulling enemy troops into the Monk's range or repositioning threats to your advantage.

Master the elixir management in Clash Royale, cycling through low-cost cards like Skeleton Evolution and Electro Spirit early on. Use Giant Evolution as a tank to build pressure, then introduce Monk, supported by Phoenix for air defense. Utilize Fireball to clear swarms and create openings for Monk pushes.

Control enemy movements with Fisherman and provide crowd control with The Log. Maintain relentless pressure in the late game, capitalizing on counter-push opportunities and protecting Monk with spells and support units.

