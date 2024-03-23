The best Ice Wizard deck in Clash Royale is based on selecting cards that effortlessly complement the abilities of this character to achieve victory in battles. The Ice Wizard is classified by its ability to slow down enemy units and deal area damage. It costs three elixirs and is unlocked at Arena 12 in Clash Royale. He sports blue eyes and white hair to signify the freezing temperature surrounding this unit.

This article delves into building the best Ice Wizard deck in Clash Royale for 2024.

Composition of the best Ice Wizard deck in Clash Royale

Ice Wizard deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required best Ice Wizard deck in Clash Royale:

Knight Evolution (Elixir cost: 3): The evolved Knight serves as a sturdy and reliable tank for the deck. Use it to absorb damage and protect your more fragile units, including the Ice Wizard.

The evolved Knight serves as a sturdy and reliable tank for the deck. Use it to absorb damage and protect your more fragile units, including the Ice Wizard. Tesla Evolution (Elixir cost: 4): The Tesla offers outstanding defensive capabilities against both ground and air units due to its ability to conceal itself underground during an attack, making it a robust counter to a wide range of threats. Additionally, the evolved Tesla's evolution ability releases a circular shockwave from the center of its base, gradually expanding in diameter. This shockwave inflicts damage and stuns opponent units, adding to its defensive prowess.

The Tesla offers outstanding defensive capabilities against both ground and air units due to its ability to conceal itself underground during an attack, making it a robust counter to a wide range of threats. Additionally, the evolved Tesla's evolution ability releases a circular shockwave from the center of its base, gradually expanding in diameter. This shockwave inflicts damage and stuns opponent units, adding to its defensive prowess. X-Bow (Elixir cost: 6): A powerful win condition, the X-Bow can put immense pressure on your opponent's towers. Utilize the Ice Wizard's slowing effect to protect your X-Bow from enemy swarms.

A powerful win condition, the X-Bow can put immense pressure on your opponent's towers. Utilize the Ice Wizard's slowing effect to protect your X-Bow from enemy swarms. Rocket (Elixir cost: 6): Rocket is a versatile spell that can significantly damage enemy troops and buildings. Use it strategically to clear out threats or chip away at the enemy tower's health.

Rocket is a versatile spell that can significantly damage enemy troops and buildings. Use it strategically to clear out threats or chip away at the enemy tower's health. Ice Wizard (Elixir cost: 3): The star of the deck, the Ice Wizard's role is to control the battlefield with its slowing effect and area damage. Its ability to disrupt enemy pushes and support other offensive troops makes it a valuable asset in this deck.

The star of the deck, the Ice Wizard's role is to control the battlefield with its slowing effect and area damage. Its ability to disrupt enemy pushes and support other offensive troops makes it a valuable asset in this deck. Tornado (Elixir cost: 3): Tornado dovetails exceptionally well with the Ice Wizard. Use it to group enemy troops together for efficient area damage from the Ice Wizard and other splash damage units in your deck.

Tornado dovetails exceptionally well with the Ice Wizard. Use it to group enemy troops together for efficient area damage from the Ice Wizard and other splash damage units in your deck. Skeletons (Elixir cost: 1): Skeletons provide cheap and versatile distraction and cycling options. They can also lure enemy troops into the range of your Ice Wizard or other defensive structures.

Skeletons provide cheap and versatile distraction and cycling options. They can also lure enemy troops into the range of your Ice Wizard or other defensive structures. The Log (Elixir cost: 2): A staple in many decks, The Log offers reliable knockback and damage to clear swarms and pushes back enemy troops, creating space for your Ice Wizard and other units to work effectively.

The average cost of this Ice Wizard deck in Clash Royale is 3.5 elixirs.

Check out more articles:

Best Witch deck in Clash Royale || Clash Royale Lucky Drops || How to get free Cannoneer emote?