Best Emblem and build for Celine in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage allows players to concoct various strategies. This becomes possible thanks to various characters, Emblems, and builds. These range from tanky physical units and agile snipers to powerful magic users.

One of the most beloved characters in the game is Celine. As the Princess of the kingdom of Firene, she is a Noble class character.

Like other units in Fire Emblem Engage, there are a handful of ways to approach Celine's playstyle in Nintendo's latest SRPG. Here's how players can harness her powers.

Ideal builds and Emblem for Celine in Fire Emblem Engage

Celine is the next Fire Emblem Engage character reveal.



Like Alfred, she starts with the noble class, but can wield a sword and use magic.



She is the Princess of a nearby kingdom.

Here's an overview of Celine, beginning with her stats:

HP: 21

Str: 7

Def: 5

Mag: 9

Dex: 9

Spd: 10

Res: 8

Bld: 4

Lck: 11

Weapon Proficiency: Sword (B), Tome (B)

Skills: Gentle Flower - All allies within two spaces of the unit will receive a 50% bonus to healing

Players will recruit Celine in chapter 4 of Fire Emblem Engage. She joined protagonist Alear's party at the start of the initial battle as the party arrived in the kingdom of Firene. Her specialty lies in Magic and Dexterity stats, making her a good spell user. By default, her proficiency lies with Swords and Tomes. However, her natural progression path can evolve into the most ideal class: Vidame.

Players can evolve Celine's Noble Class into the Vidame Advanced Class using a Master Seal after the weapon proficiencies are met. Additionally, she must be at level 10 or above.

Here's an overview of Vidame Class, beginning with her stats:

HP: 21

Str: 6

Def: 4

Mag: 9

Dex: 9

Spd: 9

Res: 6

Bld: 5

Lck: 5

Weapon proficiency: Swords (B), Tomes (A), Staffs (A)

Exclusive Skill: Ignis - Can add half of Str to base Mag damage when using magic weapons. Alternatively, you may add half of Mag to Str when using physical weapons. This opportunity is determined by the Dex stat.

Best skills: Tome Precision 5, Sword Agility 5

While Vidame may seem like a downgrade in some areas, she gains access to Staffs, expanding her spellcasting prowess. However, her Ignis skill makes her a solid pick on the battlefield. When using magic weapons like Tomes or Staves, half of Str is added to the base Mag stat, making magic damage more effective against targets.

Conversely, when using a physical weapon like a sword, its effectiveness can be boosted as her Str value increases. This makes Celine a versatile unit in combat.

What about Emblems?

Stealth @Stealth40k New Fire Emblem Engage footage!



Celica's ring will increase the magic power of the user. New Fire Emblem Engage footage!Celica's ring will increase the magic power of the user. https://t.co/f5P0L7sSEL

In Fire Emblem Engage, Emblems are rings that units can equip. Each ring houses a version of a past Fire Emblem hero, like Lucina or Ike. Players can then use this Emblem's power in combat to turn the tide of battle with powerful and unique skills and abilities that are not accessible otherwise.

For Celine, an Emblem good at magic is the best pick. As such, Celica fits the bill perfectly. Known as the Emblem of Echoes, she can boost the target's Mag and Res stats.

Her Holy Stance skill can also reflect 10% damage back at Corrupted enemies that attack the user. Her Echo Engage Skill can help deal with two targets with a boosted Magic attack.

Fire Emblem Engage is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

