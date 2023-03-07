Best Emblem and build for Ivy in Fire Emblem Engage

Ivy is one of several playable units in Fire Emblem Engage - a tactical role-playing game from Intelligent Systems exclusively released for Nintendo Switch. Hailing from Elusia, Ivy is the heir to the throne and is a formidable fighter in her own right, joining Alear around Chapter 11: Retreat.

Read on to learn more about Ivy and her best builds in the game.

Note: Spoilers for Fire Emblem Engage will follow. Discretion is advised.

The ideal builds for Ivy in Fire Emblem Engage

Ivy starts as a Wing Tamer class and can evolve further into the Lindwurm as a natural progression of her class. Being a flying unit, Lyn has access to great maneuverability in Fire Emblem Engage. Her ideal build is as follows:

Tome Precision (Skill) increases her movement speed from her usual mediocre base levels.

(Skill) increases her movement speed from her usual mediocre base levels. Speedtaker (Skill): Boosts Ivy’s speed greatly, allowing her to deal strong magic twice in combat and outpace enemies.

(Skill): Boosts Ivy’s speed greatly, allowing her to deal strong magic twice in combat and outpace enemies. Alacrity (Skill): Paired with Speedtaker, it can make Ivy into a fast-action DPS killer.

(Skill): Paired with Speedtaker, it can make Ivy into a fast-action DPS killer. Staff Mastery (Skill): Increases Ivy’s healing prowess.

(Skill): Increases Ivy’s healing prowess. Fire/Thunder/Wind/Heal (Weapons): All excellent additions for Ivy, with Heal being the best for a support role. The wind is incredibly useful for countering flying foes.

(Weapons): All excellent additions for Ivy, with Heal being the best for a support role. The wind is incredibly useful for countering flying foes. Micaiah/Corrin (Emblem): Best used for healing.

(Emblem): Best used for healing. Celica/Byleth (Emblem): Best for Magic-based DPS builds.

(Emblem): Best for Magic-based DPS builds. Lyn: Naturally bestows Speedtaler and Alacrity, freeing up your other skills.

Another build for Ivy is the Sage class, which completely discards her flying mount for an incredible boost to Magic instead, making her a powerful DPS. The recommended build for Sage is as follows:

Tome Precision (Skill): Increases Ivy’s base Hit and Avoidance rates making her more efficient in battle.

(Skill): Increases Ivy’s base Hit and Avoidance rates making her more efficient in battle. Speedtaker (Skill)

(Skill) Alacrity (Skill): Alacrity++ is the recommended upgrade path, as the boost provided by Alacritty is not enough.

(Skill): Alacrity++ is the recommended upgrade path, as the boost provided by Alacritty is not enough. Vantage (Skill): Makes up for the lack of flying capabilities.

(Skill): Makes up for the lack of flying capabilities. Avoid (Skill): Increases enemy attack evasion rate.

(Skill): Increases enemy attack evasion rate. Build (Skill): Increases speed and Tome carrying capabilities.

(Skill): Increases speed and Tome carrying capabilities. Fire/Thunder/Wind/Heal (Weapons)

(Weapons) Celica/Corrin/Micaiah/Byleth/Lyn (Emblems)

The third and intermediate progression between Lindwurm and Sage is the High Priest - a class with high Magic and Resistance but low Defense and Build, making her more of a glass cannon in this case. She can also use Arts and has increased movement range over a Lindwurm, as denoted by her build:

Tome Precision (Skill): Further improves upon your already high base Speed.

(Skill): Further improves upon your already high base Speed. Magic (Skill): Further increases your base Magic stat for more DPS.

(Skill): Further increases your base Magic stat for more DPS. Speedtaker (Skill): Increases Speed.

(Skill): Increases Speed. Alacrity (Skill): Pair with Speedtaker for maximum effect.

(Skill): Pair with Speedtaker for maximum effect. Vantage (Skill)

(Skill) Avoid (Skill)

(Skill) Build (Skill): A situational skill, but still a nice addition.

(Skill): A situational skill, but still a nice addition. Fire/Thunder/Wind/Heal (Weapons)

(Weapons) Shielding Art (Weapon): Extremely helpful for boosting your Defense or inflicting Break on enemies.

(Weapon): Extremely helpful for boosting your Defense or inflicting Break on enemies. Celica/Lyn/Micaiah/Corrin/Byleth (Emblems)

The fourth and final class is the Mage Knight, which offers even greater movement freedom over the High Priest despite not having flying capabilities.

While being strong in its own right, this class is arguably worse DPS-wise compared to a High Priest. It is primarily used as a Break machine during the campaign of Fire Emblem Engage. Additionally, she can also utilize magic-based weapons to dish out respectable damage. The ideal build for the Mage Knight is as follows:

Tome Precision (Skill): Alternating between magic weapons will nullify the bonus set by this skill.

(Skill): Alternating between magic weapons will nullify the bonus set by this skill. Speedtaker (Skill)

(Skill) Alacrity (Skill): Best paired with Speedtaker.

(Skill): Best paired with Speedtaker. Avoid (Skill)

(Skill) Sword Agility (Skill): Allows Lyn to endure long battles using the Levin Sword. Additionally, using Tomes will nullify this skill.

(Skill): Allows Lyn to endure long battles using the Levin Sword. Additionally, using Tomes will nullify this skill. Lance Agility (Skill): Allows Lyn to survive longer when using a Flame Lance during battle. Deactivates when using a Tome.

(Skill): Allows Lyn to survive longer when using a Flame Lance during battle. Deactivates when using a Tome. Fire/Thunder/Wind/Levin Sword/Flame Lance (Weapons): The Sword and Lance are especially useful for applying Break on foes.

(Weapons): The Sword and Lance are especially useful for applying Break on foes. Celica/Lyn/Micaiah/Corrin/Byleth (Emblems)

With these builds, Ivy is sure to be a force to be reckoned with in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage arrived on January 20, 2023, as a role-playing title exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

