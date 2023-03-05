5 potential opponents for LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE wrestler LA Knight seems confident that he'll find himself a spot on the card at WrestleMania 39. But the question remains: Who will The Mega Star face at The Showcase of the Immortals if that happens?

LA Knight not only has his eyes set on WrestleMania, but he's also eyeing Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. He is scheduled to participate in a multi-man match on the March 10 episode of SmackDown, with a shot at Gunther's title up for grabs. While it wasn't advertised as part of the match graphic, Michael Cole mentioned on the latest edition of the blue brand that the winner will wrestle for the coveted championship at The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania is scheduled to head to Los Angeles this April, and the former NXT Superstar feels that WWE can't have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight. Without further ado, let's look at five potential opponents for Knight when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

#5 WWE legend & Hollywood icon The Rock

When WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, it'd only be fitting to include The Rock in some way at The Show of Shows. LA Knight has previously made note of comparisons between himself and The Rock, specifically regarding the similarities between their voices.

WrestleMania 39 was initially rumored to be headlined by The Rock and Roman Reigns. However, with Cody Rhodes now going after the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, The Rock is seemingly off the cards for The Show of Shows. But there's always a possibility he'll find some time in his busy schedule for a quick segment with LA Knight.

With WrestleMania 39 in The Rock's backyard, it wouldn't be impossible for The Great One to feature in a promo segment or a surprise match. If The Rock doesn't want to get overly physical, he could be LA Knight's opponent in a brief sparring session that'll predictably end with a Rock Bottom and a People's Elbow.

#4 "The Texas Rattlesnake" Stone Cold Steve Austin

A popular idea for LA Knight at WrestleMania involves him going toe-to-toe with The Texas Rattlesnake in a match. Much like with The Rock, parallels have been drawn between the vocal styles of Stone Cold and LA Knight. When WrestleMania goes to Los Angeles, wrestling fans may see what happens when "Yeah!" collides with "What?!"

Whether it's a full-fledged one-or-one match or just a talking segment, plenty of wrestling fans hope to see Steve Austin interact with LA Knight at The Show of Shows. Knight has already said "hell yeah" to a potential match against Stone Cold at WrestleMania 39. Hence, all the Texas Rattlesnake needs to do is give the green light to a bout with the SmackDown star.

Austin is reportedly in a position where he can name his own opponent, and maybe LA Knight is the right guy for the job.

#3 WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

As mentioned earlier, LA Knight is scheduled to participate in a five-man match on the next episode of SmackDown with a shot at Gunther's gold up for grabs. Knight is set to face off against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, and a fourth opponent. Kofi Kingston has also been scheduled for the match-up. However, considering he reportedly sustained a leg injury on the March 3 show, it's likely that WWE will find a replacement for the former WWE Champion.

Knight vs. Gunther is certainly not on the wishlist for many fans when it comes to WrestleMania 39, but it's still possible it could happen if the former wins the multi-man match on March 10. If not a singles match at 'Mania, what if Gunther ends up defending the gold in a multi-man match himself?

#2 Multi-man match for Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is rumored to face off against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39. But with LA Knight voicing his aspirations for an Intercontinental Championship match, maybe The Mega Star will be added to the mix, and WWE will make the match at WrestleMania a fatal four-way.

Karrion Kross and Xavier Woods are two other names who appear hungry for an Intercontinental Championship reign. Perhaps the Stamford-based promotion will give the WWE Universe a six-pack challenge for the coveted title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1 Xavier Woods

On the February 24, 2023, episode of SmackDown, The New Day began a feud with LA Knight. Kofi Kingston won the first match in this rivalry, besting Knight in a one-on-one encounter. But with the former WWE Champion now reportedly on the shelf with an injury, Xavier Woods could continue the beef with LA Knight all the way to WrestleMania 39.

In typical heel fashion, Knight can take credit for putting Kingston out of action. This would give Woods more than enough motivation to want to seek retribution against The Mega Star. Woods can answer Knight's potential WrestleMania challenge, giving the former IMPACT World Champion an opponent to wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Poll : 0 votes