WWE legend addresses comparisons between current SmackDown star and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Nearly a decade after kicking off his wrestling career, LA Knight signed with the Stamford-based company in 2013. However, he was released from his contract about a year later. The 40-year-old then returned in 2021 to join NXT. After spending nearly a year on the brand, Knight moved to SmackDown, where he initially adopted the Max Dupri persona. Nevertheless, he later dropped it and returned to his previous gimmick, LA Knight.

Several fans have recently pointed out some similarities between Knight and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the comparison between the two stars.

"He's pretty much been creating everything since Eli Drake to LA Knight to what he's doing right now. He's done a whole lot of that on his own. He's made the fans buy into him pretty much with the same stick he had to change it up or anything. He's just been running with it and saying, 'you're gonna buy in or not. This is who I am. Even though a lot of people may look at him and see or hear a Stone Cold Steve Austin or a Stone Cold Steve Austin feel. But sometimes, there are guys that come along that have that feel just like a guy that came along before them. That's just the way it is," he said. [14:37 - 15:13]

Although Booker T sees the similarities between Stone Cold Steve Austin and LA Knight, he believes that the latter is not trying to imitate The Rattlesnake.

"[There's definitely some similarities]Yeah, I mean that's what I see. But like I say, he's not, it doesn't seem like he's trying to imitate Steve Austin or anything. He seems like he's just being himself. But he maybe one of those guys one of those kids that grew up, you know, watching Stone Cold Steve Austin," he added. [16:40 - 16:58]

LA Knight will face Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble

Over the past few weeks, LA Knight has been feuding with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. The two superstars will now square off against each other in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The bout will be the first televised match for Wyatt since his return to the Stamford-based company last October. The 35-year-old last competed on WWE TV in April 2021 when he lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

