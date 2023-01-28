"There was residual heat" - LA Knight claims that he had backstage issues with a WWE personnel

LA Knight has revealed that he previously had backstage heat with a WWE personnel.

This weekend at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, he will face Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Pitch Black Match.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Knight detailed the issues he had with the former coach, Matt Bloom. The popular star labeled it as "residual heat."

“When I came back [to WWE in 2021], there was residual heat from my first time around. There was a little bit of headbutting between me and the former head coach back then. It’s a new head coach [Matt Bloom] in place, but there was still the question of whether I could be a team player," said Knight.

LA Knight revealed why he wanted to shine on a big stage like WWE

During the same interview, LA Knight revealed that he always wanted to get recognition on the big stage. This was also one of the primary reasons he wanted to work with WWE.

Additionally, Knight claimed that he was being driven insane knowing that only a small portion of fans was getting to see his work. He said:

“I am craving the recognition that I am one of the best that does this. I am one of the best people at doing this job. Knowing that only a small fraction of this audience was seeing that drove me insane. I want the big stage. I want this opportunity,”

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 LA Knight told The Undertaker “The rest of the locker is soft, but they ain’t me” LA Knight told The Undertaker “The rest of the locker is soft, but they ain’t me” 😂😂😂https://t.co/lG2gKYVESC

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Knight was involved in a segment with The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. The WWE star was interrupted by The American Bada**, who assisted his former opponent, Wyatt.

Knight will also be Wyatt's return match on television. The former Universal Champion has only competed in house shows since returning at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Do you think LA Knight will walk out with the win in the Pitch Black Match? Sound off in the comment section

