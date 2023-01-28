LA Knight reveals a surprising reason that drove him "insane" before signing with WWE

LA Knight has revealed one reason that drove him insane before signing with WWE.

Knight is currently in preparation for his upcoming match against Bray Wyatt. The two popular stars will collide in a Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated recently, Knight revealed that he has always been craving recognition and wants to reach new heights by signing with WWE.

“I am craving the recognition that I am one of the best that does this,” says Ricker. “I am one of the best people at doing this job. Knowing that only a small fraction of this audience was seeing that drove me insane. I want the big stage. I want this opportunity,” said Knight.

LA Knight recently spoke about his voice being compared to The Rock

LA Knight's voice has often been compared to The Rock. Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the popular SmackDown star addressed the same.

According to Knight, he has been compared to numerous other personalities and not just The Great One. He said:

"Well, you know what's so funny is as I go online, you know, and Twitter might be the worst thing in the world. The amount of people I've been compared to and said that I am is astounding. And every day I'll see a new one. And I'll just be like wait, who? That too. So yeah, it's not surprising... I don't think otherwise there's a whole like [similarity]. It's just my normal speaking voice. But like, I don't think that once I actually get amped up or anything like that, I think I kind of lose it at that point.”

Knight will be in action this weekend in a highly awaited clash with Bray Wyatt. The two have been going back and forth with each other for weeks.

