Rising SmackDown star says fans often compare his voice with 50-year-old WWE veteran

WWE has often dubbed SmackDown as the land of opportunity as it has produced several superstars in the company over the years. Recently, former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight addressed the times fans have compared his voice to The Rock.

Last year, LA Knight made his way to the main roster and joined the blue brand. However, the old regime made him adopt a new name and gimmick, which clearly didn't work. He later returned as Knight after the new regime came to power and began working with top stars.

Fans have often mentioned that his voice matches with The People's Champion on several occasions. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 40-year-old superstar addressed the similarities between his voice and The Brahma Bull's. Check it out:

"Well, you know what's so funny is as I go online, you know, and Twitter might be the worst thing in the world. The amount of people I've been compared to and said that I am is astounding. And every day I'll see a new one. And I'll just be like wait, who? That too. So yeah, it's not surprising... I don't think otherwise there's a whole like [similarity]. It's just my normal speaking voice. But like, I don't think that once I actually get amped up or anything like that, I think I kind of lose it at that point.”

It will be interesting to see if The Megastar comes face-to-face with The People's Champion in the near future.

LA Knight reveals why he stopped working on WWE video games

Before signing with WWE, LA Knight had a different contract with the company. Knight often helped 2K games in motion capture several iconic veterans in the industry, including Triple H and The Rock.

However, Knight stopped working with the games department after he signed a full-time contract with the promotion. In the same interview, the 40-year-old also revealed why he stopped working on WWE games:

"I can't, I can't," Knight said. "My schedule's too crazy. They probably don't want me to go up there and be a potential injury risk or anything like that, even though for five or six years never, ever had an issue, never got injured or anything like that – knock on the wood, YEAH – but I would love to. I enjoyed that atmosphere, everybody up there was always cool. It was always a good time."

Regardless of Knight's busy schedule, his character has been added to WWE 2K22 and will most likely be in WWE 2K23 as well.

