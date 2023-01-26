LA Knight explains why he stopped working on WWE video games

LA Knight says his busy schedule prevents him from providing motion capture work for WWE 2K video games.

The SmackDown star has acted out wrestlers' mannerisms for the popular gaming series over the last few years. WWE 2K23 is due to be released on March 17, but the entrances and move sets will not include any new animations from Knight.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 40-year-old elaborated on why he is not allowed to continue his work with 2K:

"I can't, I can't," Knight said. "My schedule's too crazy. They probably don't want me to go up there and be a potential injury risk or anything like that, even though for five or six years never, ever had an issue, never got injured or anything like that – knock on the wood, YEAH – but I would love to. I enjoyed that atmosphere, everybody up there was always cool. It was always a good time."

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



LA Knight did motion capture work for WWE 2K games before he was in WWE!



He did The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and R-Truth!



YEAHH! Since #WWE2K22 is trending, here's a million dollar fact...LA Knight did motion capture work for WWE 2K games before he was in WWE!He did The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and R-Truth!YEAHH! @LAKnightWWE Since #WWE2K22 is trending, here's a million dollar fact...LA Knight did motion capture work for WWE 2K games before he was in WWE!He did The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and R-Truth!YEAHH! @LAKnightWWE https://t.co/errgfhrraT

LA Knight re-signed with WWE in 2021, seven years after leaving the company's NXT developmental system. During his time away from WWE, he still worked on motion capture content with 2K while wrestling for other companies.

LA Knight once got in trouble for revealing a WWE 2K spoiler

The former NXT star spoke in a previous interview with Chris Van Vliet about a Hulk Hogan entrance he had recently shot for a WWE 2K game.

Mr Wrestling 4 @TheAxAndSmash A wonderful sight seeing the Imortal Hulk Hogan returning to the #WWE 2K video game series. He can be found in the Deluxe Edition of #WWE 2K20 A wonderful sight seeing the Imortal Hulk Hogan returning to the #WWE 2K video game series. He can be found in the Deluxe Edition of #WWE2K20 https://t.co/hMhWsH3fH6

LA Knight did not realize at the time that Hogan's inclusion in the game was supposed to be a surprise:

"Last time I was with you I think I blew something that you ended up having to edit out. I was like, 'Oh yeah, I did Hulk Hogan's entrance,' and I immediately get a call from 2K, 'You can't say that.' I was like, 'Oh.'"

Knight will face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event on Saturday.

Are you planning to buy WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes