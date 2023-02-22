Will The Rock appear at WrestleMania 39? WWE's stance gives an idea

WrestleMania 39 will be at the heart of Hollywood, and The Rock has been heavily rumored to feature in the extravaganza. The People's Champion was the favorite to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Title at the Show of Shows. However, those plans took a backseat due to his hectic acting schedule.

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, also spoke about Dwayne Johnson's absence. During the Royal Rumble post-match conference, he disclosed that the company would've loved him to return but believes he isn't ready yet. The plans for WrestleMania 39 are set in stone now.

A recent report clarified WWE's stance on The Rock after he was speculated to have heat with the company due to his failure to attend WrestleMania 39. In a piece of good news, there is no animosity whatsoever. WWE is looking favorably towards the megastar's return. The door is always open for The Brahma Bull.

A report from WrestleVotes also teased the thought of a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock program for next year's WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief may not be the Undisputed Champion by then, though. Given his current momentum, it would have been better if Reigns would have faced his cousin this year.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to fight Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare acknowledged The Rock's rumors but thought he wasn't needed in WWE as the locker room was brimming with talent in need of opportunities.

How did Roman Reigns react to The Rock missing out on WrestleMania 39?

With the Showcase of the Immortals just a few weeks away, it would've been difficult for The Rock to detach himself from his acting goals and be wrestling-ready. Dave Meltzer pointed out the issue as a major reason for WWE's failure in its plans for The People's Champion.

Speaking on the Tonight Show, Roman Reigns also opined as to why gyming and being ready for a grand showdown at WrestleMania 39 were two different things:-

"To be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body. So there's more that goes into it than training in the weight room.", said Reigns. "It's a professional athlete type of situation where you have to condition. He does two out of three things perfectly. His nutrition and weight training is on point, but you have to condition yourself, you gotta be ready to fall down."

Dwayne Johnson is part of some big movie projects for 2023. The San Andreas star is even rumored to feature in a sequel to the hit film from the doomsday genre.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes