Roman Reigns reacts to disappointing update on The Rock's WrestleMania 39 status

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently shared his reaction to The Rock reportedly stating that he won't have time to get in shape for WrestleMania 39.

The Show of Shows is steadily nearing closer, and The Tribal Chief is bound to headline WWE's showcase event. For a long time now, there have been talks about a possible main event pitting Reigns and The Rock.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that The Rock feels that he won't be in good enough shape to compete at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns finally reacted to the reports during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He stated that working out to get in shape is different from being able to do a main event match. He added that the latter takes a lot of conditioning.

"I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he's not gonna be ready in time, which, that's the face that everyone's making, like, 'Hold on! He trains every single day. He's huge!' In his defense, it's one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part... but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body." [0:05 - 0:54]

Reigns then heaped praise on The Great One's dedication to his workout. He stated that The Great One's conditioning is on point.

"So there's more that goes into it than training in the weight room. It's a professional athlete type of situation where you have to condition. He does two out of three things perfectly. His nutrition and weight training is on point, but you have to condition yourself, you gotta be ready to fall down." [0:55 - 1:22]

Roman Reigns could also face Stone Cold Steve Austin

Over the past several years, WWE has treated its fans to a long list of dream encounters. The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, The Rock vs. John Cena, The Undertaker vs. Goldberg, and Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle are a few examples.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a dream battle that fans have been clamoring to witness for years at this point. However, another big name who could be just as enticing as The Rock is Stone Cold Steve Austin. It has been reported that the Hall of Famer has been approached by WWE for a dream match against The Tribal Chief.

While there has been nothing concrete about whether The Rattlesnake will enter the squared circle following his clash against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, nothing can be ruled out.

The two megastars are globally recognized names, and pitting them against each other is bound to result in massive buzz for WWE.

