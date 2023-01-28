58-year-old legend reportedly offered a "significant" pay increase to return and face Roman Reigns 

For WWE fans, it is still unclear what lies ahead on the road to WrestleMania 39 for Roman Reigns. While it was supposed to be headlined in a blockbuster match between Reigns and his cousin, The Rock, that may not happen. A new report has indicated that another legend was offered a significant pay increase to return and face Reigns at WrestleMania.

This legend happens to be none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is reportedly planning to return to the ring following last year's main event match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. According to reports, Stone Cold Steve Austin was approached for multiple matches - with Brock Lesnar being one potential opponent.

Per Fightful Select, a dozen people who were contacted were unable to confirm whether or not The Rock or Stone Cold would be at Rumble. It was noted that Austin was offered a "significant" pay increase to face The Tribal Chief.

However, the sources noted that while it was "obvious" that the promotion wanted him "for something," WWE still hasn't heard back from the Hall of Famer.

What is the update on Roman Reigns' originally planned opponent at WrestleMania?

Fans were excited at the prospect of Roman Reigns facing The Rock in a match that has been teased for a long time. There have been rumors for years about this potential match-up, and only recently, reports have indicated that the match has fallen through.

However, the same report from Fightful said that there is "no confirmation or indication" of a return for The Rock yet.

What will be Reigns' fate heading into WrestleMania 39? Tune in to the 2023 Royal Rumble to find out!

