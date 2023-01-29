Triple H has provided an update on The Rock's status following this year's Royal Rumble event.

Many fans were expecting The Great One to show up at the event as an entrant in the 30-man match or to confront Roman Reigns after his bout against Kevin Owens for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.

There were rumors of a potential match between the two stars at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The People's Champion, however, did not make any appearance.

Speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, WWE’s Chief Content Officer stated that the reason they cannot get The Rock right now is due to his busy schedule.

"He's incredibly busy. And I can say this as a guy that sort of, we kind of grew up as two young kids fighting each other for the spot, right, and having battles over it, and in the best way, pushing each other. We all were in that time," The Game said.

Triple H continued:

"There's a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could. I just don't think it's in the cards. But then again, you don't know." (48:00-49:53)

Triple H says The Rock has an open invitation to return to WWE

The Great One is one of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business and is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now. His last match was against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Triple H added that the door is always open for The Rock in WWE, but he's just too busy.

"We'd love for him to be a part of it, right? He's the biggest star in Hollywood, maybe the most recognizable person on the planet. Why wouldn't we want him to be a part of it? This is his home, he has an open invitation. We don't lock the door. He has an open invitation to walk through it anytime he wants, but he's incredibly busy." (49:58-50:22)

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match, which means he will collide with Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see The Rock back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes