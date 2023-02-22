Details on rumored heat between WWE and The Rock - Reports

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had long been considered to return to the company for a match against his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39. However, once The Great One did not return to begin a feud with The Tribal Chief, there was talk of "animosity" between the two parties.

That is reportedly not the case. The relationship between The Rock and WWE remains as solid as ever, despite him turning down the chance to wrestle Reigns. The Hollywood star's apparent refusal was down to him not having enough time to get into the appropriate shape for a main event match at WrestleMania.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes reported that nobody in the company has any animosity toward Dwayne Johnson. The Brahma Bull did leave the door open for an in-ring return at next year's edition of The Show of Shows:

"Is there animosity towards The Rock? I would imagine not. Like with Stone Cold Steve Austin, that door is always open. Maybe he said let's do it next year? When those guys say yes, WWE is going to say okay," reported WrestleVotes.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Dave Meltzer reports that The Rock is leaving the door open for a match at Wrestlemania 40 against Roman Reigns.



Personally? This was the year to do it.



No one knows how hot the Tribal Chief story will be next year and WWE would be rolling the dice to find out.



Thoughts? Dave Meltzer reports that The Rock is leaving the door open for a match at Wrestlemania 40 against Roman Reigns. Personally? This was the year to do it. No one knows how hot the Tribal Chief story will be next year and WWE would be rolling the dice to find out. Thoughts? https://t.co/e8gPBg0Mr8

Did Triple H ever believe The Rock would return to WWE for WrestleMania 39?

While WWE fans were expecting the Hollywood star to main event the 2023 edition of The Show of Shows against Roman Reigns, that didn't seem to be the sentiment within the company.

WrestleVotes further reported that Triple H never truly believed The Rock would return after he took charge of creative in July. As such, The Game was well-prepared for The Great One's WrestleMania snub:

"I don't know how official the match ever was. There were obviously talks, but I don't believe any point in Triple H's tenure that the match was set in stone. How do you plan for something that you don't think it's gonna happen? The internet thought it was going to happen, but it was never really alluded to on TV. They were never sold the match was going to happen," said WrestleVotes.

Triple H explained the situation with the 10-time world champion during the post-show press conference following the Royal Rumble. He said the Hollywood star is welcome to return anytime he can, whether for a match or an appearance.

JJ @JJchamp15

If Rock doesn’t show up at Wrestlemania 39, then imagine they do Roman vs Rock at 40 in Philly? The same place where this pic happened.



(Long term booking intensifies) @TheEnemiesPE3 Hold up…If Rock doesn’t show up at Wrestlemania 39, then imagine they do Roman vs Rock at 40 in Philly? The same place where this pic happened.(Long term booking intensifies) @TheEnemiesPE3 Hold up…If Rock doesn’t show up at Wrestlemania 39, then imagine they do Roman vs Rock at 40 in Philly? The same place where this pic happened.(Long term booking intensifies) https://t.co/kLUIixOe5W

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The dream match with his cousin will have to wait for another year, if it ever happens.

Do you think The Rock will ever wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section below!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : Will The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happen at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes