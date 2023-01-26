WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is almost here, and fans are expecting a blockbuster show on January 28. A tweet from one of the official handles has created a buzz among the fans.

The first stop on The Road to WrestleMania will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show will feature two Rumble matches where 30 men and women will try to ensure a championship opportunity on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the midst of the hype and rumors of several returns and surprises, WWE on BT Sport's Twitter handle posted a graphic featuring wild predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The post predicted scenarios like Rhea Ripley eliminating over 10 women, Jay White debuting, Brock Lesnar delivering a dominant performance, Asuka showcasing an alter ego, and The Rock's return.

Fans reacted with excitement as some speculated the predictions to be realistically possible while others blamed the company for giving false hopes to the fans.

Michael @Michaelmorfitt1 @btsportwwe Don’t tease us with Jay white BT, don’t get out hopes up @btsportwwe Don’t tease us with Jay white BT, don’t get out hopes up 👀

Enrico Jaurdon @EnricoJaurdon @btsportwwe please please please PLEASE let The Rock show up at the Rumble. The story literally writes itself! @btsportwwe please please please PLEASE let The Rock show up at the Rumble. The story literally writes itself!

Craig @CraigJamesMosti @btsportwwe At least we know not one of these will happen so thanks 🖕🏻 @btsportwwe At least we know not one of these will happen so thanks 🖕🏻

Greg @ImThatWWEGuy @btsportwwe Well I guess these 5 things won't be happening then @btsportwwe Well I guess these 5 things won't be happening then

Deetheoriginal31 @deetheorignal13 @CraigJamesMosti @btsportwwe The Rock and Asuka the only possible ones @CraigJamesMosti @btsportwwe The Rock and Asuka the only possible ones

While these predictions are surely wild, it is highly unlikely that all of them will come true on January 28. Anyway, fans will be happy if any one of these predictions comes true.

What else will happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

The upcoming premium live event has a stacked match card, to say the least. Along with the Rumble matches, the company has also announced several other amazing matches.

Kevin Owens is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match where fans could witness some drama involving The Bloodline.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Who’s your winners for the 2023 Royal Rumble matches? Who’s your winners for the 2023 Royal Rumble matches? ⬇👀 https://t.co/ChcczHoOgF

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will face off in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. The match will have extreme stipulations.

Alexa Bliss will finally get a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. The match could involve Uncle Howdy in some capacity.

More matches can be added soon considering that we have another SmackDown episode before the big event.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble matches this year? Let us know in the comments section.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes