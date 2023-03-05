All emblems and best units to pair with them in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest entry in the iconic Fire Emblem franchise from Intelligent Systems and Nintendo, and returns to the series' roots while trying to maintain numerous quality-of-life features and additional gameplay enhancements that were introduced by the acclaimed Three Houses.

New Emblems are coming to the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass DLC!

Wave 2 - Hector, Soren, & Camilla.

Wave 3 - Chrom and Robin, & Veronica.

And in Wave 4, a new story called the Fell Xenologue will be unlocked.

Wave 2 is out now on Nintendo Switch!

Engage features the unique 'Emblem' mechanic, an in-game summon that calls forth the spirits of Heroes past to provide aid in battle. As Fire Emblem Engage is a modern game that pays homage to previous entries in the long-running franchise, it can be daunting to keep track of the various emblems throughout the game.

Fortunately, this guide will list out all of the emblems and their ideal units, including the DLC additions that are present in the game.

Note: The opinions presented in this guide are subjective in nature and reflect the author’s opinions on endgame and character pairing.

Best units to pair with every emblem in Fire Emblem Engage

There are a total of 12 emblems available in the campaign of Engage and includes the following (without listing DLC emblems):

1. Marth: Marth is one of the first emblems you can get your hands on during the campaign and is canonically paired with Alear. Marth is unique in the fact that he can accommodate any unit, although particular units with lower HP and Avoidance/Speed benefit the most from being paired with him. Furthermore, Marth unlocks the Rapier weapon class for the unit that he's paired with.

As such, Alear (the protagonist) and Chloe are most suitable.

2. Sigurd: Sigurd is a more niche emblem that's best suited for units that take full advantage of his increased movement range. Heavier units that use Swords or Lances benefit the most from this pairing, such as Louis and Alfred.

3. Celica: Celica is a formidable mage emblem and benefits Mystical units the most, owing to her flat addition to Magic stats. Pairing her with a Mage such as Anna is the best route to take.

4. Micaiah: Micaiah can be best used for early game grinding to level up your units, owing to her skill, Great Sacrifice that can level up most units under 3 turns. As such, Micaiah is great for almost every unit, although users with high Magic stats benefit the greatest thanks to her Engage Weapons. Pandreo and Jean are excellent pairings for this particular emblem.

5. Roy: Roy is a multipurpose emblem that greatly enhances the attribute of any unit. However, defensive sword users are greatly favored, encouraging players to go for tank builds. Diamant and Panette are recommended pairings for Roy.

6. Leif: Leif is similar to Roy in being a filler emblem, and will benefit almost every unit in-game. Nevertheless, he's best suited for Louis and Goldmary, who are physical units with great defense and build.

7. Lyn: Lyn is one of the most formidable units in Fire Emblem Engage and boasts great versatility. She works best when paired with Dragon and Covert units that deal physical damage, such as Alcryst and Chloe. Dexterity and high Speed units are generally recommended as well.

8. Lucina: Lucina is yet another powerful emblem in Fire Emblem Engage and has her own unique niche. It's highly recommended that you don't pair her up with Backup units (as they will make her skill relatively useless), with long-range strikers such as Archers being ideal. Ivy and Alear are great options to consider.

9. Ike: Ike is incredibly useful with almost every unit, although he does favor units with high HP and Criticals more so than other pairings. Additionally, attributes such as nominal amounts of Defense and Resistance are recommended. As such, well-built units such as Panette and Diamant are solid choices.

10. Byleth: Byleth from Three Houses is one of the best emblems in Fire Emblem Engage and is best suited for units with high Luck stats (especially support units, except Seadall) such as Alear and Hortensia.

11. Corrin: Corrin is a great emblem for map control, and is best suited for units that can exploit her Dragon Vein skill to the fullest. Sword users like Yunaka and Alcryst are highly favored for this emblem.

12. Eirika: Despite not being one of the best emblems in Fire Emblem Engage, Eirika is most suited for units that use Luna or Sol effectively. Lance users with boosted Avoidance stats such as Merrin and Lapis work best alongside her.

DLC emblems in Fire Emblem Engage

In total, nine DLC emblems were released post-campaign as part of the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass DLC. They include:

Edelgard : Ivy and Chloe .

: and . Dimitri : Any physical unit.

: Any physical unit. Claude : Any physical unit.

: Any physical unit. Tiki : Alear and Jean .

: and . Hector : Diamant and Louis .

: and . Soren : Celine and Alfred .

: and . Camilla : Ivy .

: . Chrom : Announced as part of Wave 3 of DLC pass.

: Announced as part of Wave 3 of DLC pass. Veronica: Announced as part of Wave 3 of DLC pass.

Currently available on the Nintendo Switch, Fire Emblem Engage is a popular role-playing game from the iconic long-running series of the same name.

