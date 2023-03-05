Best Emblem and build for Goldmary in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage features a slew of characters that can be recruited along the journey to defeat the Fell Dragon. Goldmary is one of them who belongs to the Hero class and is recruitable during Chapter 16. She has excellent Sword proficiency and has the potential to inflict double attacks at peak health.

Players can alter her class by switching to General class (Master Seals are required to change base class) and increase her health stats with the help of inherited HP skills from Corin. Players can pair Goldmary with either Ike, Leif, or Roy to further enhance her HP, Strength, and Defense stats.

General class build for Goldmary in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage comprises many classes and skills that vary the gameplay experience. This leads to interesting builds and Emblem combinations that can enhance any character’s base stats and help in the tough battles in Fire Emblem Engage.

The game features many recruitable characters with unique base classes and stats. Players can change the base class with the help of Master Seals. Players can refer to this extensive guide on how to get Master Seals in the game.

Build Summary

Class: General

General Best Weapon: Silver Axe

Silver Axe Best Emblem: Ike

Ike Best Skills: Resolve/Resolve+, Axe Power

Goldmary starts with the Hero class and has great Sword expertise. One can, however, switch her class to General. This class is considered a tank as it enables the characters to soak a lot of damage and is perfect for those with great Sword proficiency. Therefore, the General class gels well with Goldmary.

Apart from swords, this build is ideal with Silver Axe, Brave Axe, Tomahawk, or Hammer. Since Goldmary lacks speed, players can leverage her skills with the aforementioned heavy weapons. The Tomahawk is an excellent ranged weapon that enables Goldmary to defeat enemies from a safe distance, especially magic-wielding foes.

Recommended Emblems and skills for Goldmary

This turn-based RPG comprises many Emblems and characters from past Fire Emblem games that can be paired with the characters in this latest franchise entry. The pairing allows players to enhance their character stats. Ike is the best Emblem to pair with Goldmary.

Ike can be acquired during Chapter 13 and is an excellent Emblem for pairing with Goldmary. His Syncro Skills include Demolish, Resolve, Reposition, Wrath, and Resolve+. Resolve and Resolve+ are the best skills that grant five and seven Defense, respectively, if the unit’s HP drops 75% below after combat.

Each Emblem also has Inheritance Skills that can help players apply these skills to a character paired with that particular Emblem. Ike’s Axe Power skills are ideal for giving players an edge, especially if they equip Goldmary with an Axe.

Apart from the above skills, Fire Emblem Engage also provides a skill for each class. Goldmary can switch places with the adjacent party member in battle if players assign her the General class. Therefore, by using the aforementioned build, players can transform Goldmary into a tank character that not only soaks damage but can also deal high-damage blows.

Other great Emblems to pair with Goldmary are Lief and Roy. Both these Emblems are potent in building HP stats and bolstering the Strength of the party members they are paired with.

More about Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is Nintendo’s long-running franchise, and fans of turn-based RPGs admire the game’s intricate mechanics and inclusion of previous game characters in the form of Emblems. The same can be reflected in the positive reviews of this beloved tactical RPG.

The game features a hub area called Somniel wherein players can freely interact with the characters and partake in training battles, among other things. Fire Emblem Engage is still a Nintendo Switch exclusive despite its immense popularity.

