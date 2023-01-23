How to get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage, released on January 20, 2023, received an enthusiastic reception from fans. The game marks a return to the series' roots, reintroducing classic gameplay elements that were absent in the critically acclaimed Three Houses.

Fire Emblem Engage follows the formula of traditional JRPGs and features extensive character customization and leveling options for the protagonist Alear and their allies. Players can also collect and use various in-game items to enhance their roster. This article will focus on one such item, the Master Seals.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Fire Emblem Engage.

Obtaining Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

Master seals are a rare resource that can either be obtained through the game’s main campaign or purchased from the Item shop at the Somniel. The stock is limited at the start of the game, but after Chapter 18, there will be an update to the Item Shop that removes the restriction on the amount of Master Seals that can be purchased.

However, these Seals are rather expensive at 2500 Gold each. You'll have to make sure to farm enough Gold before making a bulk purchase.

The locations of each Master Seal are listed below for easy reference:

Paralogue (Mysterious Merchant): Located within the Treasure Chest

The Grand Crossing (Chapter 7): Located within the Treasure Chest

One Master Seal is rewarded for clearing Chapter 7.

The Item Shop will restock its collection of Master Seals in Chapter 13.

Defeating Marni in Chapter 16 will reward players with a Master Seal.

The Item Shop will restock its collection of Master Seals in Chapter 17.

Defeating Veyle in Chapter 17 will reward players with a Master Seal.

The Item Shop will have an infinite number of Master Seals to purchase in Chapter 18.

What can Master Seals be used for in Fire Emblem Engage?

Master Seals are specialized items used to promote units in Fire Emblem Engage. They can also be used to change the Base class of the unit to a more Advanced version. As such, it is highly recommended to make use of these Master Seals to further enhance your favorite units since Advanced classes have enhanced skills, stats, and weapons.

Players can use these Seals whenever they want to, but it's a good idea to save them until Level 10. Unlike previous entries in the franchise, players do not need to wait until units are at Level 20 before promoting them since the bonuses are relatively consistent in Engage.

Using Master Seals is also rather straightforward. Head to the Inventory under the in-game menu and select the character you need to promote. Then select the Change Class option to complete the procedure.

What can players expect from Fire Emblem Engage?

The latest entry in the franchise, Fire Emblem Engage stays true to its roots by incorporating the familiar tactical role-playing turn-based gameplay the series is known for. In addition to featuring staples of the franchise, such as the Triangle System, the game also maintains the quality-of-life improvements introduced in Three Houses.

This Nintendo Switch exclusive title is a great addition for newcomers and veterans to the series alike.

