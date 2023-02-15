What is the best class for Jean in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage boasts a large number of useful characters, including the powerful Jean. Recruited during the Paralogue 'Budding Talent,' as long as you enter and complete the stage, the young Jean will ask to join your party. He begins his time in your group as a healer and is certainly a worthwhile addition to your team.

At this point in the game, you likely have one healer at the most, so picking up an extra option is going to be key to your success. Most of Fire Emblem Engage’s later stages split the party up, so having someone like him around is a great idea, as he can easily aid your party in the direst of situations.

However, you shouldn't waste your time when developing his powers and upgrading him. When using this character in Fire Emblem Engage, what route should you take?

The optional recruit Jean is a powerhouse in Fire Emblem Engage

Presently, there are four classes that really stand out as options for Jean in Fire Emblem Engage. These include High Priest, Sage, Martial Master, and Mage Knight, with all four of these being fairly good choices. If you want the best possible version of this character in Fire Emblem, you should opt for High Priest.

The weakest option, frankly, is Martial Master. Unfortunately, his strength growth isn’t good enough to make the most of this class, and there are several better options in Fire Emblem Engage. To get him to High Priest, use a Master Seal when he hits level 10 and then shift him to a High Priest.

Jean’s personal skill, Expertise, is going to make his stat growth get out of control fast, since it gives him enhanced stat growth with every level up. You'll want to transition to advanced classes as soon as possible in Fire Emblem Engage.

What about his build, though? What Emblems do you need to focus on with Jean? He has several fantastic options, but Celica and Micaiah are the best, personally speaking. Roy is another good choice, especially for his level 18 skill, Hold Out+++. Finally, Corrin and her incredible Quality Time ability can be a solid heal for nearby allies.

If you're going to use Jean in Fire Emblem Engage, High Priest is the way to go (Image via Intelligent Systems)

Important skills for Jean

Healing Light (Micaiah Level 5): When unit heals an ally with a staff, unit also recovers HP=50% of the amount healed.

When unit heals an ally with a staff, unit also recovers HP=50% of the amount healed. Silence Ward (Micaiah Level 7): Grants immunity to silence.

Grants immunity to silence. Hold Out+++ (Roy Level 18): If unit had 2 HP or more at the start of combat, unit always survives combat with at least 1 HP.

If unit had 2 HP or more at the start of combat, unit always survives combat with at least 1 HP. Staff Mastery 5 (Micaiah Level 17): Grants Hit+30 when using a staff. Staves also heal an additional 15 HP.

Grants Hit+30 when using a staff. Staves also heal an additional 15 HP. Avoid (Various levels from Marth): Each tier of this offers more Avoid - 10/15/20/25/30. It’s never bad to have levels of Avoidance.

Each tier of this offers more Avoid - 10/15/20/25/30. It’s never bad to have levels of Avoidance. Tome Precision (Various levels from Celica): This will improve Jean’s damage-dealing potential.

Possible gear loadout for Jean

Fire/Elfire or Thunder/Elthunder

Mend

Physic

Shielding Art

Along the way, there will be other Staff Mastery levels that you can pick up as well, which is certainly a good idea. Nevertheless, Healing Light is definitely the most important skill to have. The ability to heal himself while healing others will keep this character alive in most situations. In combination with Hold Out+++, this means that it’s going to be nearly impossible to kill him.

Obviously, the High Priest loadout listed above can be changed and altered accordingly. Depending on how you upgrade/find books, you could give him an even more powerful spell, but as long as he has a decent combat book, he’ll hold his own on the battlefield. It should be noted that Mend and Physic are mandatory as well. Shielding Art is one of the many fist-weapon scrolls you can have, and it’s nice to have it as a backup.

Keeping this information in mind, you can easily make this healer one of the most powerful characters on your Fire Emblem Engage team. He’ll be hard to kill, a fantastic healer, and will have the tools required to turn most negative situations into positive ones.

