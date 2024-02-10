There are 12 official character classes in Enshrouded, the epic survival title. However, the Paladin does not belong to any. It’s an extra complex class of character in the game that can be modified. The Paladin class in Enshrouded is a hybrid between a damage-dealing tank and a healer, making it a self-sufficient force to reckon with.

In this feature, we’ll discuss the skills, armory, and weapons you must pick to build a formidable Paladin in Enshrouded. Before we dive into it, let us consider the game features and mechanics that we’ll consider for making the build. They are listed below for a quick reference:

Primary Attribute

Secondary Attribute

Primary Weapon

Secondary Weapon

Ranged Weapon

Armor

Charges/Consumables

Skills

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Enshrouded Paladin build: Skill tree, choice of weapons, armor, and more

The Paladin is a damage dealer in Enshrouded that has skills pre-dominantly from the Tank and the Healer class of characters. This particular Paladin build will only consider the skills, weapons, and armory available at the maximum level of 25.

Attributes to pick

When it comes to building a Paladin in Enshrouded, Strength is the primary attribute that you should consider picking.

The Paladin is a special class of character that not only relies on brute strength but also on casting healing spells. Therefore, you should back up your primary Strength attribute with the secondary Intelligence attribute.

Weapons of choice

To maximize your Strength attribute, you should enhance your capacity to deal damage with a melee weapon or wand. You’ll get a lot of good early-game options when it comes to choosing the best melee weapon for your Paladin. The Wailing Blade and the Lightforged Axe are both solid choices. Grab some kind of Shield to complement your melee weapon. The Shield of Light works fine with the Wailing Blade.

Since Paladin is a versatile class that deals both physical and magical damage, picking up a Luminous Wand as the secondary weapon and a Staff as the ranged weapon is the ideal way to go.

Armory & Charges

For the Armory, the Radiance Armor set is by far best suited for the Paladin class. It is because of the superior attack resistance this particular armor set provides.

Charges are special consumables that players can use to generate one-time spells in Enshrouded. The Charges available in Enshrouded are listed below:

Chain Heal: A spell that heals nearby allies.

A spell that heals nearby allies. Heal Channel: A single-target healing spell that can also be used to heal oneself.

A single-target healing spell that can also be used to heal oneself. Eternal Fireball: Hurls a Fireball that deals massive area damage.

Hurls a Fireball that deals massive area damage. Eternal Ice Bolt: The earliest Charge spell available in Enshrouded after completing the Eternal Spell quest.

The earliest Charge spell available in Enshrouded after completing the Eternal Spell quest. Eternal Light Burst: A utility spell that lights up dark areas, ideal for exploration purposes. Does minimal area damage but compensates it with low cast time and mana.

A utility spell that lights up dark areas, ideal for exploration purposes. Does minimal area damage but compensates it with low cast time and mana. Eternal Acid Bite: Sprays acid in a conical shape in front of the caster that deals slow poison damage over time. Does the most consolidated damage among all Charges but at the cost of higher cast time and mana.

Skill selection

Unlike other RPG titles, Enshrouded has an interconnected skill tree. This means a particular character may not necessarily stick to their core character class skills. Because of this feature, one can develop hybrid classes like Paladin in Enshrouded.

Initially, it is advisable to pick up the teleporting skill of Blink as it will give a lot of mobility to your Paladin. This move can be combined with the Battle Heal spell – a spell that restores five percent of your character’s health whenever damage is dealt with a melee weapon.

As your Paladin levels up, keep an eye on either the Earth Aura spell or Water Aura to give an additional boost of healing capabilities to support your Paladin and its allies. Make your Paladin build complete by adding the Merciless Attack into your repertoire of skills to give your Paladin the edge when it comes to dealing massive amount of physical damage.

Best Enshrouded Paladin build: The final get-up

Let us look at the final Paladin build that we’ve built so far based on the attributes that we picked earlier:

Primary Attribute: Strength

Strength Secondary Attribute: Intelligence

Intelligence Primary Weapon: Wailing Blade or Axe

Wailing Blade or Axe Secondary Weapon: Luminous Wand and Shield

Luminous Wand and Shield Ranged Weapon: Staff

Staff Armor: Radiance Armor Set

Radiance Armor Set Charges: Heal Channel

Heal Channel Skills: Blink/ Blink Attack, Merciless Attack, Earth Aura/ Water Aura, Battle Heal

Keep in mind that the above-mentioned build is focused more on superior healing capability, resistance to attack, and durability, and it is not the only way to create a Paladin build.

Follow Sportskeeda for more game guides and updates.