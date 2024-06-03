F1 24, the latest release from Codemasters, continues to thrill racing enthusiasts with its realistic simulations and iconic tracks. Canada has always been a fan-favorite in terms of tracks, with its unique locations, demanding straight-aways, and of course the Wall of Champions. A mix of long straight-aways and challenging chicanes, Canada demands a balanced set-up to conquer the track.

F1 fans are familiar with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for its speed and breathtaking views. With 14 turns on a 4.361 km (2.710 miles) track, Canada boasts a long straight-away ending in a challenging chicane.

Since there is a mix of long straight-aways and narrow corners, finding the balance between top speed and aerodynamic grip is crucial. The track requires precision and a well-set-up car. Here's the best F1 24 setup for Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best F1 24 setup to use for Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada

Best recommended Aerodynamics setting for Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in F1 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Your car needs to be quick enough to take advantage of the overtaking zones on the straight-aways, and it needs to be able to hold steady through the high-speed corners and chicanes. The walls that line the track add an additional challenge in terms of stability and precision.

For a more personalized driving experience, you may wish to adjust your settings as follows:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 43

43 Rear Wing Aero: 41

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 50%

50% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 50%

50% Engine Braking: 100%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.40

-3.40 Rear Camber: -1.90

-1.90 Front Toe-Out: 0.02

0.02 Front Toe-In: 0.02

Best recommended Suspension Geometry setting for Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in F1 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 14

14 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 6

6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

2 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 50

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

100 Front Brake Bias: 54

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 22.6 psi

22.6 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 22.6 psi

22.6 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

20.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

Best recommended Suspension setting for Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in the game (Image via EA Sports)

The key to conquering the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in F1 24 is to find a set-up that offers both speed and stability. The setup above should offer a solid base, using which you can take advantage of the high-speed areas and hold your car steady through the chicanes and corners.

So take this set-up out on the track in career mode or online and see if you can conquer Montreal’s iconic track and shave off those personal best lap times.

