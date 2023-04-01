When it comes to commanding the competitive scene in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team or starting a new game mode, having the right keyboard control setup can make all the difference. But with so many customization options available on console and PC, it can be tough to know where to start.

If you're new to FIFA titles, getting used to the proper controls during the early stages can be tricky. Here in this article, you can find the best control layout tips for beginner FIFA 23 players who play on the keyboard.

Know the fundamental gameplay mechanics in FIFA 23

Before diving into the tips and tricks, it's essential to understand the basic control layout of FIFA 23 on the keyboard for PC. There are four main categories: Attack, Defense, Movement, and Set Pieces. Below is a summary of the default control layout.

Attack:

Pass : S

: S Shoot/Volley/Header : D

: D Through Ball/Chipped Pass : W

: W Lob Pass/Cross/Header : A

: A Skill Moves: Number Pad

Defense:

Contain/Jockey : C

: C Slide Tackle : A

: A Standing Tackle : D

: D Change Player: Q

Movement:

Sprint : E

: E Move Player : Arrow Keys

: Arrow Keys Skill Moves: Number Pad

Set Pieces:

Free Kick : Arrow keys to aim, press D to shoot

: Arrow keys to aim, press D to shoot Penalty Kick : Arrow keys to aim, press D to shoot

: Arrow keys to aim, press D to shoot Corner Kick: Arrow keys to aim, press A to cross

Best keyboard setup tips in FIFA 23 for PC players

To customize your preferred layout, go to Settings in the Main Menu segment and select Customize Controls to change. You can now try to improve your gameplay in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by following these steps and rearranging your keyboard settings.

Competitive Master Switch: On

On FIFA Trainer: Hide

Hide Through Pass Assistance: Semi

Semi Timed Finishing: On

On Next Player Switch Indicator: On

On Pass Block Assistance: On

On Auto Switching: On Air Balls and Loose Balls

On Air Balls and Loose Balls Auto Switch Move Assistance: None

None Clearance Assistance: Directional

Directional Player Lock: On

On Icon Switching: Off

Off Right Stick Switching: Classic

Classic Right Stick Switching Reference: Player Relative

Player Relative Ground Pass Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Shot Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Cross Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Lob Pass Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Lobbed Through Pass: Semi

Semi Save Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Analog Sprint: Off

Off Pass Receiver Lock: Late

Late User Vibration Feedback: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Adapt Competitive Master Switching

In its default settings, Competitive Master Switching (CMS) is enabled for online FIFA 23 gameplay modes like FUT Champs, which is widely regarded as the most competitive mode in Ultimate Team. Activating the CMS triggers the game's artificial intelligence (AI) to modify the difficulty of your adversaries based on your skill level. The AI executes this adjustment in real-time, ensuring a challenging and engaging gameplay experience.

Start using the Icon Switching

Icon Switching is the run-type option in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which allows players to select between manual and assisted modes in a particular order. Pro players use the classic right-stick switch as their go-to option and recommend that casual players do the same.

Practice Timed Finishing

Over the last two editions, EA Sports has integrated a unique gameplay mechanic called Timed Finishing into its games. This innovative gameplay mechanic enables gamers to enhance their shot's accuracy, precision, and power in FIFA 23.

To accurately use the Timed Finishing ability, players need to time and click the shoot button (D) twice so that the ball goes into the back of the net every time. After utilizing this unique gameplay mechanic, veterans usually gather the upper hand when executing finesse shots, Power Shots, or the Trivela one.

Use Player Lock

In FIFA 23, EA Sports has introduced a gameplay feature called Player Lock that grants players greater control over the game. Once activated, you can control a specific player on the field, from your striker to your defenders, while the AI takes charge of the other players. Although not widely used, this feature can significantly enhance gameplay for those who use it frequently.

