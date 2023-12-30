5 best fighting games with an easy learning curve

Fighting games are one of the first genres to gain popularity in the gaming community and are known for their quick and satisfying gameplay. However, it’s no secret that it is one of the hardest genres to get into because of the complicated mechanics and controls. It also includes various sub-genres, making it intimidating for beginners.

While many fighting games compete to be the hardest of them all, there are still plenty of easy titles that you can truly enjoy without being all worked up. If you feel overwhelmed by the massive selection in the genre, we've rounded up some fighting games with easy learning curves for you to explore.

Diveckick, Footsies, and other easy fighting games

1) Divekick

Divekick features simple controls that are easy to master (Image via Iron Galaxy)

Divekick is kind of an inside joke to the players of the fighting genre, as strong divekicks were a common feature of characters like Yun in Street Fighter 3 and Rufus in Street Fighter 4. Thus, Iron Galaxy created a game using only two buttons: one to "Dive" and the other to "Kick".

Players of Divekick can find many fundamental principles in this game, and it's also simple, enjoyable, lighthearted, and possibly the most relaxed fighting game available. Divekick also offers a pretty distinctive gaming style that's uncommon in the genre.

2) Footsies

Footsies is a simple game perfect for beginners (Image via HiFight)

Footsie is a term used when players dash back and forth while launching kicks or punches to control space. Numerous characters in Street Fighter 3: Third Strike are well-known (or infamous) for using this tactic. So, largely as a joke, HiFight created a simple fighting game in which the player does nothing but this action.

In Footsies, there is only one attack button. This can create five attacks when paired with Forwards or Backwards or when the button is tapped or held down to launch a Special Attack. Additionally, there are no health bars in the game, and players may win or lose depending on whether they connect with or get hit by a Special Attack. Players can also only block an attack three times before it also breaks their defenses.

3) Fantasy Strike

Fantasy Strike is a beginner-friendly game (Sirlin Games)

Fantasy Strike is a free-to-play game that does away with things like command inputs and even crouching. It is appropriate for beginners because its objective is to eliminate many of the intricate fighting game features.

The moves in the game involve combining a motion and a button or one button with another. Even better, players can do reverse throws by releasing the controls and doing nothing. The only thing players need to worry about is figuring out which attacks combo into others, which is fairly easy to do with a little trial and error.

4) Super Smash Bros Series

Super Smash Bros gameplay (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Super Smash Bros series is well-known for being a game that's simple to learn but challenging to master. Although there was some disagreement as to whether it qualified as a fighter game due to its platform-based gameplay and quantity of items, at its core, it's one of the most beginner-friendly fighting game franchises out there.

The control method of this series has essentially remained the same since the first installment, unlike nearly every other fighting game series, and the same is true of its core mechanics. As a result, its move inputs are easily mastered, even by the youngest players of the game.

5) Dragonball Fighter Z

Dragonball Fighter Z is a classic game with easy mechanics (Image via Arc System Works)

Dragonball Fighter Z is a 3-on-3 team-based game with various technical skills, including aerial juggles, snapbacks, and game-converted anime techniques. The special moves in the game are cinematic and pleasing to watch, keeping players interested while they pick up the basics.

It's not hard to get into Dragon Ball Fighter Z. The game's fundamentals are fairly simple to understand, and you can quickly pick them up. It also includes a versatile button layout with auto-combos for the players' convenience.

That's all for our recommendations for beginner-friendly fighting games.