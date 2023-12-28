10 best fighting game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

The best fighting game deals at Steam Winter Sale offer something for just about everybody. Some of the best games of the year are on sale and even offer discounted bundles for players who want to unlock the various DLC characters.

We’re focused on the base game prices in this article, and unfortunately, a few games we wanted to include on this list are not on sale, so they couldn’t make the cut. This includes Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

However, we’ve picked some quality fighting games for a variety of reasons that you will no doubt enjoy. If you’re looking to spend a few bucks on some solid versus action, here are the best fighting game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Best fighting game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Mortal Kombat 1 ($34.99)

Mortal Kombat 1 continues the rich tradition of incredibly violent, over-the-top gore in the one vs. one space. One of the best fighting game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023, it brings all your favorite characters back to brutalize each other once again. The Kameo system is contentious, though, with some fans loving it and others hating it.

Our review of Mortal Kombat 1 was a positive one, and though it’s not really my favorite franchise, I appreciate the space it takes up in the fighting game community. It also had to contend with Street Fighter 6 and the upcoming Tekken 8, so I think it’s still potentially worth picking up this holiday season.

2) Guilty Gear -Strive- ($19.99)

ArcSys Works brings the heat again with Guilty Gear -Strive-, one of the great fighting game deals on Steam. It's not the only ArcSys game on this list either. I’m a big fan of the intense anime fighting action it brings; the roster is solid, and the gameplay is fierce. However, it has to compete with the new kid on the block: Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising.

I still feel Guilty Gear -Strive- is worth a purchase, considering its price. When it comes to fighting game deals on Steam, I think you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck. It has a solid community and is certainly easy to play while being hard to master.

3) Street Fighter 6 ($39.59)

My favorite fighting game of 2023 is also among the best fighting game deals of Steam’s holiday sale. Street Fighter 6 corrects all the issues SF5 had upon launch and then some. It has a large roster of characters, incredible new mechanics, and perhaps one of the most interesting story modes (World Tour) to hit a fighting game.

The ability to create your own avatar and use it in online battles really piqued my interest. The only real negative in this game’s history, in my opinion, is its inability to fairly price its cosmetics. Other than that, the gameplay is stellar. It also recently received a balance patch, adjusting several characters.

4) Dragon Ball FighterZ ($8.99)

Dragon Ball FighterZ is the anime fighting game fans have wanted for years. One of the biggest things holding it back, a lack of rollback netcode, is currently being tested. That should hopefully mean it’s coming soon. With a vast roster of characters—provided you’re a fan of Goku and the other Saiyans—Dragon Ball FighterZ is fast, furious, and frenetic.

The characters play exactly like you remember from the anime. It’s one of the best fighting game deals at Steam Winter Sale right now, especially at this price. There is, like most games, a bundle to unlock various seasons of content, too. While you wait on Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, this is a great pick.

5) Tekken 7 ($9.99)

I know Tekken 8 is coming soon; we did preview it after all. However, for the price, you can start practicing with a wealth of characters likely to return in the upcoming game. It never hurts to get a handle on the fundamentals. While there is a demo for Tekken 8, Tekken 7 has a wider roster. It’s one of the best fighting game deals on Steam.

Although I’ve played every Tekken game on the market, I’d still call myself casual at best. That said, I adored playing Tekken 7 in its prime, particularly Akuma. People will no doubt continue to play it, even when the sequel launches, too.

6) The King of Fighters XV ($14.99)

If I had to think of the fighting game I’m the worst at but enjoy the most, it’s the King of Fighters franchise. King of Fighters XV has a larger roster than any fighting game at launch than I can think of in years. With around 39 playable characters in the base game, it also has excellent combat and all the KOF challenges you can stomach.

If you’re a fighting game player who likes to jump in, you’ll probably enjoy King of Fighters XV. The aerial attacks in this game have so many interesting angles and properties that it’s easy to catch someone off-guard. This franchise is still around for a reason, and if you’re going to choose a game off the best fighting game deals on Steam, this is one I’d probably highlight as one of the very best.

7) Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 ($7.49)

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is a game I’ve got a contentious relationship with. The touch-of-death combos frustrate me, but I admit that it’s because I’m not fast enough at setting one up. However, the reason I wanted to put this game on the best fighting game deals list is because of the modding community.

The community is adding a ton of characters to this game and keeping it alive in a way the developers couldn't or wouldn't. For this alone, I think that less than 10 dollars is more than worth it for one of the best fighting game deals on Steam.

8) Skullgirls 2nd Encore ($3.74)

If you want a game that has that Marvel vs. Capcom feel but with a cool 1930s cartoon art style, go with Skullgirls 2nd Encore. It’s one of my favorite fighting games of all time. The combos are amazing, the characters are unique, and the combos feel rewarding.

It’s an oft-overlooked game, and at less than four dollars, how can it not be among the best fighting game deals? It plays like an anime fighter, so if you’re familiar with that kind of combat style, you’ll be right at home.

9) Melty Blood: Type Lumina ($24.99)

Speaking of anime fighters, enter Melty Blood. It's a fighting game franchise based on the Type-Moon visual novels. If you’re a fan of the Tsukihime works, you’ll absolutely love these games. They also do something that perhaps no other fighting game does: free characters.

That’s right, you don’t have to pay extra money for characters in Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Sure, you’re still paying around 25 dollars, but free characters make it one of the best fighting game deals without a doubt.

10) Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 ($9.89)

Not all Guilty Gear players like the same game in the franchise, and that’s perfectly fine. If you want something a bit older and perhaps a bit more optimized, there’s Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2. For a few dollars more ($13.19), you also unlock the Deluxe Edition, which grants a wealth of playable characters.

It’s a flashier Guilty Gear game and, according to some, has a much better story and movesets. That’s entirely up to you, but it’s very reasonably priced. I enjoy all the Guilty Gear games, and I think Xrd REV 2 is still a fun purchase, especially if you have friends who already own the game.

This is just a sampling of the best fighting game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. If you’re a fan of other genres, such as anime games, we’ve got you covered there too. The Steam Winter Sale ends on January 4, 2024, so there isn’t much time left.