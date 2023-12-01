Street Fighter 6 December 2023 patch notes: Character balance, Outfit 3, updates, and more

Street Fighter 6’s latest major balance patch has arrived. This update is more than just character adjustments, though. In addition, players will now have access to Outfit 3, so that every character finally has a costume that isn’t just Avatar parts for Battle Hub. It’s something they have been aching for, and now there are some really interesting new designs in the game.

However, the meat of this patch is still in the character balance. From fixing an issue with Assisted Combos, Perfect Parries, and Taunts, to actual character interactions, we’ve got everything you need to know about the patch notes below.

Street Fighter 6 patch notes: Character balance changes for full roster

1) All Fighters

Assisted Combo:

Fixed an issue that caused the Assisted Combo input buffer start timing to be 1 frame slower than expected.

With this fix, another issue that caused Chun-Li and Kimberly's Assisted Combos to not continue when attempting a jump cancel at the same time a button was pressed is also fixed.

Taunt

There was an issue that caused a Taunt to be performed when canceling into a special move from a normal attack, etc., when the player mistakenly hit other buttons at the same time. It has been fixed so that special moves cannot be canceled by Taunts on the 1st frame of the attack.

Perfect Parry

Fixed an issue where invincibility time was shortened when specific actions were taken after a successful Perfect Parry.

Wake-up recovery input buffer

Changed the input buffer time when recovering from 4 frames to 7 frames.

Fixed an issue where if the opponent performs a Super Art, if certain attacks are input immediately after the screen darkens, once the screen transition is finished, the move will be performed.

2) A.K.I

Crouching Heavy Kick

Fixed an issue where the attack was given a low hit property from frames 2 - 5. This has been fixed to a high hit property.

Chi Wen (→+Heavy Punch)

Fixed an issue where A.K.I.'s recovery would increase when her techniques are Perfect Parried.

Light Serpent Lash (↓↘→+Light Punch)

Fixed an issue where A.K.I.'s recovery would increase when her techniques are Perfect Parried.

Medium Serpent Lash (↓↘→+ Medium Punch)

Fixed an issue where a move would not be performed if Down was input during a successful command input when using Modern controls.

Medium Snake Step (Neutral+SP)

Fixed an issue where Medium Snake Step would be performed when certain commands other than the SP Button were input when using Modern controls.

Overdrive Snake Step (Assist+Neutral+SP)

When using Modern controls, pressing the SP Button by itself performed Snake Step. However, the canceled version of Overdrive Snake Step would be performed after Nightshade Pulse even if you were holding a direction input.

Due to this, if the player attempted to repeatedly press the button while inputting Overdrive Nightshade Pulse, Overdrive Snake Step would unintentionally be performed. Due to this, the canceled version of Overdrive Snake Step can only be performed with no direction input.

Entrapment (↓+2 Punches > Light Punch+Light Kick)

Fixed an issue where the hit effect would not be displayed on Punish Counter.

Fixed an issue where a mid-air opponent would look they were being thrown when specific attacks hit.

Overdrive Cruel Fate (↓↙←+2 Kicks)

Fixed an issue where immediately after A.K.I. jumps over the opponent, the command input would be the opposite of the original direction.

2) JP

Air Throw

Fixed an issue where if a mid-air throw was attempted after warping via Departure: Window, JP would not have the Punish Counter/Forced Knockdown property attached to him.

Bylina (→+Heavy Kick)

Fixed an issue where if the 2nd attack was blocked low, it could not be canceled.

Fixed an issue where if the 2nd attack's active part on hit caused the cancel to be 1 frame slower.

Embrace (↓↙←+Kick)

Fixed an issue where the attack would not hit an opponent facing backward.

3) Guile

Solid Puncher (Super Art Level 2)

Fixed an issue where while Solid Puncher is active, Drive Gauge recovery amount was different from normal depending on time elapsed.

On ground (Normal)

Every frame: changed from 50 to 40

Mid-air (Normal, Burnout)

Every frame: changed from 10 to 20

Backward Throw

Fixed an issue where the animation during a throw was off when performed on big characters.

4) Cammy

Fatal Leg Twister (↓↘→+Punch > Light Punch+Light Kick)

Fixed an issue where a mid-air opponent would look they were being thrown when specific attacks hit.

5) Jamie

Tensei Kick (↓+2 Kicks)

Can no longer be canceled by taunts on the 1st frame of the attack.

6) Juri

Feng Shui Engine (Super Art level 2)

Fixed an issue where while Feng Shui Engine is active, Drive Gauge recovery amount was different from normal depending on time elapsed.

On ground (Normal)

Every frame: changed from 50 to 40

Mid-air (Normal, Burnout)

Every frame: changed from 10 to 20

7) Dee Jay

Speedy Maracas (↓↓+2 Punches)

Fixed an issue where a Punish Counter property was added after the 2nd frame of the technique when the command was input by plinking the Punch buttons, causing the game to recognize it as a canceled activation.

During Modern controls, Speedy Maracas could not be performed if the player attempted to plink the command as Down+Medium Attack > Heavy Attack.

Fixed an issue where the technique would not end even if the button was released when the player had 1 bar of Super Art gauge or less.

Fixed an issue when using Modern controls where the button required to continue the technique was different depending on the amount of Super Art gauge.

(*Plinking: Quickly pressing two or more buttons exactly one frame apart)

8) Blanka

Rock Crusher (→+Medium Punch)

The amount of Drive Gauge obtained by the opponent when 2nd attack was blocked was changed from 1250 to 625.(Please note that if the 1st attack is blocked, the 2nd attack is considered a high attack.)

Standing Heavy Punch

Fixed an issue where Blanka's recovery would be extended when this attack collides with an opponent's Drive Parry, Perfect Parry or super armor. (The extended recovery when this attack misses is by design.)

Fixed an issue where the special move input buffer timing was earlier than expected when Super Art 2 is active.

Standing Light Kick

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the hurtbox in front of the character before an attack starts gets hit by an opponent's cross-up attack.

Standing Medium Kick

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the special move cancel input buffer timing is earlier.

Crouching Light Punch

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the hurtbox in front of the character before an attack starts gets hit by an opponent's cross-up attack.

Crouching Medium Punch

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the hurtbox at the feet is smaller than normal.

Jumping Medium Punch

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the collision pushbox would not expand when the attack hits.

Overdrive Rolling Attack (Charge ←, →+2 Punches)

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the input buffer to cancel into Rolling Cannon would not work.

Heavy Rolling Attack (Charge ←, →+Heavy Punch)

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the bounce back distance became shorter when the attack was Perfect Parried.

Vertical Rolling Attack (Charge ↓,↑+Kick)

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the input buffer to cancel into Rolling Cannon would not work.

Overdrive Backstep Rolling Attack (↓↙←+2 Kicks)

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, the active frames of the first attack would be 2 frames shorter.

Lightning Beast (Super Art Level 2)

Fixed an issue where while Lightning Beast is active, Drive Gauge recovery amount was different from normal depending on time elapsed.

On ground (Normal)

Every frame: changed from 50 to 40

Mid-air (Normal, Burnout)

Every frame: changed from 10 to 20

9) Marisa

Javelin of Marisa (Super Art Level 2)

Fixed an issue where the attack start up is 1 frame faster when the button is released with specific timing.

10) Rashid

Ysaar (Super Art Level 2)

Fixed an issue where if you performed a boostable special move on the final state of the tornado, you could not boost a special move again afterwards.

Fixed an issue where if you kicked the tornado during its final state with Arabian Cyclone, it would move at the same speed as before it was kicked.

11) Ryu

Collarbone Breaker (→+Medium Punch)

The amount of Drive Gauge obtained by the opponent when 2nd attack was blocked was changed from 625 to 1250.(Please note that if the 1st attack is blocked, the 2nd attack is considered a high attack.)

12) Chun-Li

Lotus Fist (↓↙←+Punch > Heavy Punch)

The amount of Drive Gauge obtained by the opponent when 2nd attack was blocked was changed from 1250 to 2500. (Please note that if the 1st attack is blocked, the 2nd attack is considered a high attack.)

Jumping Medium Punch

Fixed an issue where the 1st attack was considered a high attack between the 3rd and 4th active frames.

13) E. Honda

Ultimate Killer Head Ram (Super Art Level 2)

Fixed an issue where if you performed the attack with the SP Button while using Modern controls, the charge time would be 5 frames longer.

Miscellaneous updates to Street Fighter 6 in latest patch notes

1) Goods Shop Items Added

Expand Tweet

The “Happy Holidays” Fighting Pass has started.

Challenge Customization: Cartoonish

Outfit 3 for the launch roster (18 characters)

Outfit 3 for the additional Year 1 characters is currently planned to go on sale at the time of Akuma’s release.

2) Fighting Ground

New features have been added to Battle Settings:

When “Link to Outfit” has been selected as your Challenge Customization option, if your character is wearing Outfit 2 or Outfit 3 this will now be reflected in the challenge illustration.

An “Opponent Outfit Settings” option has been added. With this setting you can now set what outfit and color you want each character to appear in when you face them online. (Your options will be limited to outfits and colors, and the changes will only be reflected on your screen.)

The highest rank you can be assigned from completing your Ranked Match placement matches has been raised from Diamond 1 to Diamond 5.

Some additional lines and patterns have been added for some of the Live Commentary feature’s commentators.

3) Battle Adjustments

Warning Regarding Replays:After updating, you won’t be able to play back replays from earlier versions.

CFN > Replay

Replays saved to your Replay List will remain saved, but cannot be played back.

Replays from earlier versions will not show up in Search results.

Fighter Profile

History data from earlier versions will not be displayed.

4) Battle Hub

The number of Battle Hub servers available has been adjusted.

A new “Intermediate” server, for beginners and intermediate level players, has been added.

League-Separated Tournaments have now been broken down into finer groups. The Rookie, Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond ranks will each have their own exclusive tournaments, while there will be combined tournaments for Master and Legend rank players.

The following events have started:

NERDS collab (December 1, 2023 – January 9, 2024)

Baki series collab (December 1, 2023 – January 9, 2024)

Other events, such as tournaments, challenges, and birthday celebrations are also being prepared.

5) World Tour

The number of entries that can be registered to Favorite Gear has been increased to 100.

Some perk effects have been adjusted:

Fatal Counter: Outgoing damage boost has been decreased, and incoming damage boost increased. It is also now not possible to stack this perk for an increased effect. (After the adjustment: Counter Outgoing Damage +50%, Counter Incoming Damage +50%)

Cross Counter: Outgoing damage boost has been decreased, and incoming damage boost increased. (After the adjustment: Counter Outgoing Damage +25%, Counter Incoming Damage +25%)

The damage boost values have been adjusted to keep them below the adjusted damage boost values for Fatal Counter.

Flash: Increased the damage boost granted based on the amount of gauge consumed. Adjusted so that a single instance of this perk can result in a maximum of 180% outgoing damage.

6) General

If your opponent disconnects during an online battle, you will now be able to confirm information on that opponent after the disconnect.

You will now be able to set your Avatar Recipe Sharing Scope to “Private” under Privacy Settings in Options, so that your recipes are not shared online.

The date and time you can enter a tournament from will now be displayed on the tournament entry screen.

We’ve made it easier to notice if a Score Boost is active when playing an Extreme Battle with the “Smash and Grab” x “Lucky Drone” rule and gimmick combination.

7) Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the frame values of certain moves would not be displayed properly when watching a replay or spectating a match.

Fixed an issue with Custom Room Team Battles, where if one of the players fighting skipped the victory animation from the second fight onward, the victory animation would not be skipped for those spectating, meaning their feed of the fight would fall behind.

Other miscellaneous bugs were also fixed.

8) Known Issues

During Avatar Battles there are some attacks with follow-ups that should only be possible upon landing a hit with the initial attack, but can currently be activated on block. We are currently working on a solution to the issue.

Street Fighter 6’s maintenance period will take place across Thursday, November 30 through Friday, December 1, depending on region. The update should be in place in America by 12 am PST, so players should be ready to tackle one of the best fighting games in the world.