10 best anime game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

There are several anime game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. However, what qualifies as an “anime” game might seem a little strange on Steam. Video games that aren’t really based on a particular franchise get the “anime” tag often. For example, Smite features many characters from a wide assortment of franchises in the form of cosmetics, so it received that particular tag.

When we’re considering anime titles, we want to make sure it has that specific aesthetic. Whether you want open-world action, horror, or just to beat up a bunch of bad guys, we've made a list of amazing anime game deals that are going on right now as a part of Valve’s traditional holiday sale.

Anime game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023 to consider

1) Persona 5 Royal ($29.99)

Persona 5 Royal is a masterclass in the Persona franchise. With gorgeous anime visuals, challenging gameplay, and an assortment of ways to approach battle and personal life, this game is a must-play. As one of the Phantom Thieves, players reach into the minds of wicked people and set things right, ensuring they pay for their crimes.

It’s a game I adore and is easily one of the best anime game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. It’s going to give a ton of gameplay content for that price. As this is the “Royal” edition, it also comes with the game’s DLC—cosmetics, Persona to summon, and more. It’s a must-own, without a doubt.

2) Fate/Samurai Remnant ($44.99)

An action RPG set in the Fate universe, Fate/Samurai Remnant features interesting characters to control, a vibrant art style, and incredibly fun gameplay. While the sale price is higher than most of the others on the list, I do feel like it’s going to satisfy Fate fans. It’s the familiar formula of a Holy Grail War, though it’s set in Edo-era Japan.

Price aside, it’s still one of the best anime game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. It expertly captures the feeling of the Edo period, with plenty of parallels to the overall Fate universe to satisfy casual anime fans and Fate enjoyers.

3) Neon White ($14.99)

While not based on any particular anime franchise, Neon White has the gritty, demonic anime aesthetic down perfectly. It’s relatively inexpensive and is among the best anime game deals on Steam right now. On top of that, it’s a remarkably tight shooter/puzzle platformer title. Annapurna Interactive is one of my favorite publishing houses, and they have a real winner with this one.

As White, players control the assassin from Hell, fighting for a chance to get to Heaven. To do this, he’ll have to compete against other demonic foes looking for the same bit of redemption. I’ve only played this game briefly, but it hooked me hard. With every attempt, you feel like you get a little better at the game’s smooth movement and combat. If you want a flashy, exciting title, this is one of the anime game deals worth picking up.

4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ($14.99)

Who doesn’t love the story of Goku? No matter how many times the Dragon Ball Z story is told, it always seems to be a popular, fun time. I adored this open-world adventure, and I’ve played it on a variety of platforms. It’s a beautiful game in which you can control a solid amount of the Z Fighters, and it has fantastic DLC.

Fifteen dollars is a steal, quite frankly. One of the best anime game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will do just fine to tide people over until the eventual launch of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, which will drop in 2024.

5) Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless ($47.99)

Disgaea is one of my all-time favorite franchises, and it's one of the best anime game deals right now. Even if I don’t have the time to grind through the game and make perfect characters capable of doing billions of damage like I used to, Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless still scratches that itch for me. It’s certainly fun, though some of its mechanics will take getting used to.

It’s still the same formula, though: cute anime-style characters fight the forces of evil as the forces of evil. You can eventually do absurd amounts of damage as you play through a formulaic but fun game. This is the other higher-priced game among the anime game deals, but it was released fairly recently. You can find our review of the game here.

6) Chrono Trigger ($7.49)

I hope a day never comes when I stop talking about what a masterpiece Chrono Trigger is. It had the perfect development team: Yuji Horii, Nobuo Uematsu, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Kazuhiko Aoki, and, of course, Dragon Quest/Dragon Ball Z’s own Akira Toriyama. If the characters and monsters look familiar, that’s why.

Chrono Trigger is as close to a perfect game as developers have ever created. At less than eight bucks, it’s also one of the best anime game deals on Steam. Playing a legitimate cartridge is not cheap, and the Steam version has been updated to fix the few problems it had. If you haven’t played the game, here’s your chance to do it without breaking the bank.

7) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ($9.99)

Somehow, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night didn’t make my list of best Metroidvania deals, but there was an incredible amount of competition on that front. Bloodstained does something virtually no Metroidvania has done: offer a randomizer mode built into the game—which more should do, quite frankly.

There are tons of ways to play: a traditional 2D Castlevania-style mode, plenty of extra/guest characters to choose from, Boss Rush, and, of course, Randomizer mode. There’s also a co-op mode coming in 2024. Created by Castlevania’s father, Koji Igarashi, Bloodstained is not only one of the best anime deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023 but also one of the best games on Steam, period.

8) Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony ($13.99)

Personally, I don’t know a lot about Danganronpa as a franchise. However, this is one of the most fascinating visual novels I’ve sat down with. It follows a group of students who are put in a deadly killing game. A killer has to avoid suspicion from the other students, which takes place during Class Trials.

The gameplay and story for Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony are superb. Fans of logic puzzles and whodunnits will love this game, that’s for sure. Killing Harmony also improves on Class Trials from previous games by adding Mass Panic Debates, which involve multiple characters that talk over each other. It’s dark, addictive, and one of the best anime game deals you’ll find on the platform.

9) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ($9.99)

The popularity of One Piece isn’t going anywhere. While I’m not the biggest fan of the franchise, I do adore a good Musou game, and if there’s anything Koei Tecmo excels at, it’s Musou games. The premise is pretty simple: you control characters from the One Piece anime and slaughter hundreds, if not thousands, of enemies alongside major antagonists from the franchise.

I’m a big fan of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 in particular. It’s a few years old, but I picked it over One Piece Odyssey because I feel more people will get into it, compared to the traditional, turn-based JRPG. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is pure action-packed goodness.

10) World of Horror ($17.39)

Part survival horror, part roguelike, World of Horror is a tribute to the master of horror: Junji Ito. It also borrows elements from H.P. Lovecraft’s cosmic horror style of writing as well to create one of the best anime game deals on Steam. Players will use their deck of event cards to find new cosmic horrors in each playthrough of this 1-bit, black-and-white game.

Perhaps that’s what really drew me to World of Horror. Sure, I love Junji Ito’s work, but the black-and-white art style is very retro while still feeling modern. The game looks intense and unsettling in the best ways. If you want to squirm in your seat and try to get through a brutal, unforgiving survival horror game, pick up World of Horror.

There are so many amazing sales going on right now across Steam. These are our picks for the best anime game deals going right now. The sale ends on January 4, 2024. All genres of video games are represented, including the difficult but rewarding Roguelike genre.