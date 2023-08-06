Best Flashlight build for Survivors in Dead By Daylight 7.1.1

One benefit of playing as a Survivor in Dead By Daylight is that it allows gamers to adopt a variety of playstyles. While many beginners stick to a basic objective or support build, the rabbit hole goes much deeper than that. For instance, the Flashlight build is a popular option in mid to higher MMRs (Match Ranking Points). Though it may initially sound unusual to have a setup surrounding an item with such limited usage, veterans know how to get value out of all their resources.

The flashlight is arguably this game's most impactful item. That is because it is the only object that can directly interact with the killer to impede their progress by blinding them and even making them drop survivors being carried. More information on a build surrounding this item can be found below.

What perks should Survivors use in a Flashlight build in Dead By Daylight?

Nic Cage performing a Flashlight Save in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

There are a few interchangeable perks that Survivors can use in this build. The first two must-haves in this regard are Built To Last and Streetwise. These can be unlocked by reaching Prestige 1 with Felix Richter and Nea Karlsson, respectively.

Those perks allow players to refresh and increase the lifespan of their items. Streetwise, at its max level, decreases item consumption rates by 25% for the user and nearby allies. Built To Last allows gamers to recharge their items with less maximum charge by hiding in a locker for 12 seconds.

These are very valuable perks for experienced players who already know the basics of using a Flashlight. The last two slots can be used for Dead Hard and Residual Manifest, which are handy in most cases.

However, if players want to be a little more cheeky with how they play, Distortion and Vigil can be incredibly helpful for hiding from the murderer and countering the popular Killer perk called Hubris, which has become somewhat popular for high MMR killers recently.

How to play with a Flashlight build in Dead By Daylight

Nic Cage sporting a Flashlight build in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

A Flashlight in Dead By Daylight can either be incredibly powerful or one of the most useless items in this game. This comes down to a Survivor's skill level and the perks the killer brings to a match. If the murderer chooses Lightborn or Franklin's Demise, the Flashlight build is rendered ineffective.

That is because the former perk grants practical immunity to being blinded. And Franklin's Demise forces Survivors to drop their items once they're hit by a basic attack from the killer.

To use a Flashlight, you will need to wait for the right opportunity — such as right after stunning a killer or waiting until they pick up a downed Survivor. Once the moment is right, you can swoop in to blind the killer by shining the Flashlight right into their eyes. Hold the light beam in place for a couple of seconds, and a visual cue from the item, as well as an audio one, will indicate a successful blind.

This will take some time to master, as the timing is incredibly tight. This title also sees oddly shaped killers like The Executioner and The Dredge. In such cases, it may be a bit hard to find the right spot to blind these foes.

The Dredge has an odd head shape, and The Executioner possesses an incredibly large helmet. Blinding these foes might require some time and experience.