How to play The Dredge in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has been going strong since its release in 2016. No doubt it is thanks to developer Behaviour Interactive releasing content regularly. Of course, the game is unique and offers addicting (and sometimes frustrating) gameplay.

Dead by Daylight’s gameplay loop is straightforward: four survivors have to survive against an onslaught of horror and trickery from a seemingly unstoppable killer (played by another person). Each Survivor has their unique perks, and so does the killer.

Players must work together to survive or be separated by the killer and picked off one by one. The latest killer to enter the ring is The Dredge, a hodgepodge of bone and meat.

To effectively play The Dredge, users will have to first get familiar with its unique perks and mechanics.

Dead by Daylight: Tips and tricks to play The Dredge

Abilities

Here’s what The Dredge has at its disposal:

Dissolution : If a Survivor is within The Dredge’s Terror Radius, after being injured by the killer, fast vaulting over a Pallet will break it. The effect activates three seconds after The Dredge injures a Survivor.

: If a Survivor is within The Dredge’s Terror Radius, after being injured by the killer, fast vaulting over a Pallet will break it. The effect activates three seconds after The Dredge injures a Survivor. Darkness Revealed : Searching a locker as The Dredge reveals the aura of Survivors that are near lockers themselves (has an 8-meter range).

: Searching a locker as The Dredge reveals the aura of Survivors that are near lockers themselves (has an 8-meter range). Septic Touch : If a Survivor is within The Dredge’s Terror Radius, after being injured by the killer, and they perform a healing action, the Survivor experiences the Exhausted and Blinded status effect.

: If a Survivor is within The Dredge’s Terror Radius, after being injured by the killer, and they perform a healing action, the Survivor experiences the Exhausted and Blinded status effect. Reign of Darkness : The Dredge can teleport to lockers, in addition to leaving behind a Remnant. The killer can then decide to teleport to other lockers or return to a Remnant.

: The Dredge can teleport to lockers, in addition to leaving behind a Remnant. The killer can then decide to teleport to other lockers or return to a Remnant. Nightfall: Teleporting, hooking, or attacking Survivors fills the Nightfall meter. Nightfall then activates for 60 seconds.

Effectively playing The Dredge

Readers should keep these pointers in mind to make the most of what The Dredge can do in Dead by Daylight:

4) Abuse The Dredge’s teleporting skill

Since The Dredge’s teleporting feeds the Nightfall meter in Dead by Daylight and will be the primary way of getting around, it’s crucial to teleport as often as possible. Not to mention the mind games The Dredge can play on Survivors. Also, teleporting can consume tokens, so retreat to a Remnant to regenerate tokens.

3) Search lockers often

Darkness Revealed has a relatively wide radius. And since Survivors will certainly investigate areas with lockers, it’s only natural to use the perk as a way to pin down Survivors. An even better strategy is teleporting to a locker nearest to the Survivor.

2) Survivors experience most harm while in Terror Radius

The Dredge heavily relies on the Terror Radius. Its kit is designed to quickly reach Survivors in Dead by Daylight, harm them, and cause secondary effects after being hurt so long as they are within the Terror Radius.

1) Cause Nightfall as soon as possible

The Dredge is most effective when Nightfall is activated. For starters, the killer gains the Undetectable status effect. Most importantly, The Dredge can teleport faster and more frequently. In conjunction with the Remnant, users must utilize this as an opportunity to lead Survivors into bad situations.

