Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse’s latest action-adventure role-playing game, features an ever-increasing roster of characters. Each unit treads on dissimilar paths and belongs to different rarities. Out of all the characters, the four-star units are more accessible than the five-stars. This article discusses the best four-star character team in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

The best four-star team in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

Qingque + March 7th + Tingyun + Lynx

This team composition consists of Qingque, March 7th, Tingyun, and Lynx and is formed according to each character’s synergy.

Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque is the main DPS unit of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. Treading on the Path of Erudition, her kit revolves around dealing Quantum damage to her adversaries. Players can acquire Qingque by rolling in the Warp banners.

Qingque’s primary source of damage is her basic attack, which has two versions: normal and enhanced. Thanks to her passive talent, if she has four jade tiles of the same suit at the start of a turn, her basic attack enhances and deals Quantum damage to adjacent enemies. Additionally, she can also draw two random jade tiles with her skill. Qingque can also deal Quantum damage to all enemies on the battlefield with her ultimate.

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, March 7th serves the role of the Tank. She treads on the Path of Preservation and is one of the few free-to-play characters in Honkai Star Rail.

March 7th excels in shielding her allies on the battlefield with her skill, but it also increases the chance of the shielded ally getting hit if they have 30% or more health. She can also slow enemies down and hinder their movement with her ultimate, as it has a 50% chance of freezing them.

Lastly, her passive talent allows her to launch a counter-attack after a shielded ally is attacked by an enemy.

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team, Tingyun serves the primary support role. She is an S-tier support character treading on the Path of Harmony.

Tingyun buffs her ally’s ATK stat by bestowing them with the Benediction buff. Her ultimate regenerates 50 energy for a single ally and increases their damage for two turns. Therefore, Tingyun can buff Qingque, allowing her to deal an absurd amount of damage to the opponents on the battlefield.

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynx is the healer of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. Treading on the Path of Abundance, she ensures everyone survives on the battlefield.

Lynx’s kit revolves around healing her allies on the battlefield. Her skill applies a buff on a single ally, lasting two turns. Additionally, if the ally treads on the Path of Destruction or Preservation, their chance of getting hit increases drastically. Her ultimate removes a debuff from all allies and restores their HP. Lynx can also serve as the cleanser of the team.