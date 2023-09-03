The beloved mascot for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 and its prior versions, March 7th, is a character adored by many. Trailblazers make her acquaintance during the Herta Space Station prolog sequence in Honkai Star Rail. March 7th has been appreciated by players ever since her release, owing to her cheery personality and brilliant design. Now, it appears developer HoYoverse is looking to offer a special outfit for her - free of charge.

Players can find more information regarding her leaked outfit in the rest of this article.

Free March 7th skin teased in a new Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leak

Expand Tweet

A tweet by user hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2) showcases a complete render of the March 7th skin, expected to be released in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update. Known as “Today’s Outfit,” it has the following in-game description:

"She looked at herself in the mirror and carefully scrutinized every detail of the outfit."

Leaks surrounding the outfit have been released earlier, but finer details, such as its availability, were unknown at the time. It has been confirmed by Iniamhsr2 that the outfit will be free to obtain for all players during the duration of version 1.4.

This is the first alternate outfit for a character in Honkai Star Rail and is expected to be made available via an event. Players can expect a series of challenges and objectives that must be completed to unlock the said outfit.

The information comes courtesy of users Dimbreath, CroiX, and Waffel.

It should be noted that the above information has been shared by unofficial sources and, as such, is subject to change. Additional details regarding the outfit are expected to be finalized close to the last week of Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is the upcoming update to the current version 1.3, scheduled for November 2023.

For more news and leaks on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.