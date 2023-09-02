5 Major changes in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update

The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update has introduced an array of new changes geared toward improving the gameplay experience of the Trailblazers. From quality-of-life additions to personalization, the patch has introduced quite a few features that have been long desired by the players. Moreover, HoYoverse has considered the community’s feedback to implement the required additions, which they have well appreciated.

This article lists all the major changes that rolled out with the version 1.3 update.

What are the major changes added to Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

1. Trailblaze Power-cap increase

Trailblaze Power is now capped at 240 (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent Trailblazer Power Cap increase is definitely the highlight among the list of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 features. Before the update, the maximum capacity was 180, which is now set to 240. The extra 60 TB power storage will help enhance players' overall gameplay experience as they can simply log in once a day to wrap up their daily grind.

They can now rest assured, knowing their resources will not be wasted when they cannot log in to the game at fixed hours. Hence, the entire community rejoiced when the feature was first announced in Developer Radio Vol. 2.

Moreover, HoYoverse has also introduced the Reserve Trailblaze Power Mechanic, which recharges one point every 18 minutes in case of an overflow. The reserve will max out at 2400 TB power. Players can consume it any time they want by clicking on its icon in the navigation menu. Keep in mind that only 240 power will be withdrawn at a time.

2. New Herta’s Store items

Solitary Healing Light Cone is obtainable from the Herta's Store (Image via HoYoverse)

The Solitary Healing Light Cone has been officially added to Herta’s Store in Honkai Star Rail 1.3, setting the shop up for more item releases in the future. Trailblazers can purchase them using the Herta Bond, which can be obtained as Simulated Universe rewards.

Thus, it is an accessible marketplace where F2P players can easily acquire every item to strengthen their characters. HoYoverse has promised to add more equipment to Herta’s Store going forward.

Due to this, those willing to obtain every future item from the store will have to consider saving their bonds. Similar to the specified Light Cone, it has other 5-star gear options that can be superimposed for free.

3. Phone Wallpaper

Obtain the new phone wallpaper from the ongoing Aurum Alley event (Image via HoYoverse)

The ongoing Aurum Alley event has rolled out a brand-new phone wallpaper, introducing a new personalization feature in Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers highly anticipated this nifty addition, as it allows them to change the appearance of the in-game menu.

Players can access the "Phone Wallpaper" from the menu by clicking on the small icon beside their profile name, denoted by three dots. Unfortunately, Ingenium Dreams is the only option available as of writing. However, HoYoverse will release more wallpapers in the future.

4. Option to disable the navigation bar

Disable the navigation bar from the in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

The option to disable the annoying navigation bar was also acknowledged during Developer Radio Vol. 2, and with the release of version 1.3, the feature has been brought to light. They have provided separate configurations for both PC and consoles for better convenience.

The navigation bar at the bottom of the screen was quite distracting, especially for PC users, as it served no major purpose. Fortunately, players can remove them by disabling the Display hints option for their respective platforms from the game settings, as shown in the image above.

5. Chat stickers

Chat stickers are now available in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, for an immersive chatting experience, HoYoverse has provided multiple Chat Stickers in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. It works similarly to the stickers from Genshin Impact, and it mostly comprises various emotes from in-game characters.

Coupled with the speech bubbles from the previous patch, players can have a fun conversation with their fellow Trailblazers. The stickers can be accessed via the smiley button next to the "Send" icon in the chat box.