The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update introduced Solitary Healing, a new Light Cone for the Nihility Path. It is one of the few permanent additions that came with the patch and is available at the Hera Store inside the Simulated Universe. Players can basically acquire it for free in exchange for Herta Bonds, which can be obtained by reaching the required simulation score every week.

Any accessible equipment is a welcome addition to the game, and Solitary Healing is no exception. Moreover, quite a few Nihility characters can use its robust passives to unleash their maximum potential.

This article lists some of the best characters who can efficiently utilize the Light Cone.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Solitary Healing Light Cone passive in Honkai Star Rail

Solitary Healing enhances a character's DoT (Image via HoYoverse)

The new 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail has powerful passives designed to improve the combat efficiency of DoT-based Nihility units. It increases the wearer’s Break Effect by a whopping 20%. The character’s DoT deal is further boosted by 24% for two turns whenever they use their Ultimate.

In addition, every time a target suffering from the effect is defeated, the wearer regenerates four energy.

What are the best characters for Solitary Healing Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Sampo

Sampo can use every aspect of Solitary Healing's passive (Image via HoYoverse)

Sampo can benefit from Solitary Healing’s passive, as he is among the few characters that can extend their DoT application as the primary source of damage. His Skill and Ultimate hit multiple times, allowing him to quickly inflict Weakness Break. The Break Effect from the passive will certainly improve his damage output.

Moreover, the energy regeneration from the Light Cone, when paired with Sampo’s low energy cost, enables frequent Ultimate uptime. He can then use the ability to get enhanced damage from his Wind Shears.

2) Kafka

Kafka is the only 5-star character that can use Solitary Healing (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Light Cone will also extend Kafka’s viability in the current Honkai Star Rail meta, as she can use all its attributes effectively. She can easily break Lightning Toughness, and the Break Effect buff will help her deal some extra damage.

The DoT boost provided by the equipment also benefits her playstyle, improving her Shock on enemies. It is her primary source of damage, and you can expect a hefty boost in her performance after the amplification.

Since her Ultimate takes a bit of time to build up, Energy Regeneration will help her recharge the ability faster.

3) Luka

Use the Light Cone to increase Luka's Bleed damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Luka is the final entry that can use Solitary Healing’s power to his advantage. The renowned boxing champion has brought an arsenal of Physical DoT to Honkai Star Rail after his recent release. He can unleash multiple pouches that can certainly crack down enemy shields, allowing him to Utilize the Break Effect from the passive.

Moreover, he can quickly recharge his Ultimate to deploy a series of Bleed DMG that will greatly benefit from the Light Cone’s buff.