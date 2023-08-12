The Honkai Star Rail Developer Radio vol. 2 has shed some light on the Trailblaze Power cap increase for the upcoming patch, which apparently garnered a lot of attention from the community. This quality-of-life feature, initially hinted at by a few credible leak sources, has now been confirmed by Pom-Pom via a series of questions and answers.

Although HoYoverse has discussed other changes for version 1.3, players seem to be stoked about the Trailblaze power cap, as it will save them from multiple logins a day going forward. This article dives deep into everything the community expressed online regarding the confirmed feature in Honkai Star Rail.

How did the community react to the increase in Trailblaze Power cap in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail is constantly compared with HoYoverse’s previous title, Genshin Impact. Many have reason to believe that the former is a worthy successor, as they have implemented quite a few quality-of-life changes this early into the development cycle. The increase in Trailblaze Power will potentially be one of the best features in the title.

Unfortunately for Genshin players, the developers are yet to implement similar changes to the title. Hence, an increase in Resin capacity is seemingly a distant dream for them.

Popular Honkai content creator, Enviosity, shared his gratitude regarding the feature, as it will help him utilize every ounce of the daily reserve. He mentioned that he will be less stressed about reaching the maximum capacity starting with the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update.

Pom-Pom, in the Developer Radio, also highlighted Reserved Trailblaze Power, which is expected to be a huge upgrade to the system. The excess will be stored for future use, solving the problems of those unable to enter the game when their power is at full capacity.

Another user appreciates HoYoverse for implementing new changes based on community feedback. Players seem to believe that it is a step in the right direction that will keep the title alive and healthy for years to come.

The above tweets highlight how appreciative players are of the power cap changes. It shows that HoYoverse is open to listening to the community and implementing player feedback.

Version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail is expected to be released on August 30, 2023. It will feature Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx as the new playable characters. Regardless of which characters fans summon in the next patch, the increased Trailblaze Power cap will certainly speed up the resource farming process.