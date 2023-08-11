Honkai Star Rail is a game that features live-service elements, with developer HoYoverse pushing out regular content updates for it. Version 1.2 of the game features several quality-of-life improvements, and it seems like the trend is set to continue, per a recent tweet from the official Honkai Star Rail account. The Voice of the Galaxy blog post on the HoYolab forums has confirmed a series of changes that will be effective in upcoming versions.

Interested readers can find more details about these improvements below.

All quality-of-life changes heading to Honkai Star Rail in version 1.3 and beyond

Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" has been online for a while. Have your adventures been smooth on the Xianzhou?

Now, allow Pom-Pom to answer these questions on behalf of the Crew!

Learn More:



The Honkai Star Rail Developer Radio Volume 2 has detailed a series of changes set to be made to the game’s mechanics and UI. While a majority of these changes were leaked earlier, there are still a few surprises, all of which are listed below:

The Trailblaze Power cap will be raised to 240 in version 1.3.

Additionally, “Reserved Trailblaze Power” will be incorporated. This feature converts a portion of the overflow Trailblaze Power into a reserve. The reserved power can also be used for farming.

Players can now view the entire history of dialogues during a conversation in case they accidentally skip them.

Version 1.3 of the game client will also include Chat stickers for communication. Additional stickers will be released with each version update.

The black bar UI at the bottom of the PC client can be toggled on or off from version 1.3.

Birthday mail gifts can be redeemed even if players log in later, starting from version 1.3.

The Consumables section will be revamped, making them easier to use.

Starting from version 1.3, Herta’s Store will include more items for exchange - including a new 5-star Light Cone of Nihility.

The auto-battle experience and AI will be improved with subsequent updates.

While most of these changes are slated for version 1.3, quite a few long-term updates are expected to be rolled out from version 1.4.

Readers can find more updates on these changes by keeping an eye on our Honkai Star Rail section.