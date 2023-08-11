Honkai Star Rail is a game that features live-service elements, with developer HoYoverse pushing out regular content updates for it. Version 1.2 of the game features several quality-of-life improvements, and it seems like the trend is set to continue, per a recent tweet from the official Honkai Star Rail account. The Voice of the Galaxy blog post on the HoYolab forums has confirmed a series of changes that will be effective in upcoming versions.
Interested readers can find more details about these improvements below.
All quality-of-life changes heading to Honkai Star Rail in version 1.3 and beyond
The Honkai Star Rail Developer Radio Volume 2 has detailed a series of changes set to be made to the game’s mechanics and UI. While a majority of these changes were leaked earlier, there are still a few surprises, all of which are listed below:
- The Trailblaze Power cap will be raised to 240 in version 1.3.
- Additionally, “Reserved Trailblaze Power” will be incorporated. This feature converts a portion of the overflow Trailblaze Power into a reserve. The reserved power can also be used for farming.
- Players can now view the entire history of dialogues during a conversation in case they accidentally skip them.
- Version 1.3 of the game client will also include Chat stickers for communication. Additional stickers will be released with each version update.
- The black bar UI at the bottom of the PC client can be toggled on or off from version 1.3.
- Birthday mail gifts can be redeemed even if players log in later, starting from version 1.3.
- The Consumables section will be revamped, making them easier to use.
- Starting from version 1.3, Herta’s Store will include more items for exchange - including a new 5-star Light Cone of Nihility.
- The auto-battle experience and AI will be improved with subsequent updates.
While most of these changes are slated for version 1.3, quite a few long-term updates are expected to be rolled out from version 1.4.
Readers can find more updates on these changes by keeping an eye on our Honkai Star Rail section.