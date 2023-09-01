How to change phone wallpaper in Honkai Star Rail?

The recently launched Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update features various fresh content geared towards enhancing the gameplay experience. Among them, the addition of brand-new wallpapers has piqued the community’s interest, as some players prefer personalization options in their games. This feature has been rolled out with the ongoing Aurum Alley event, which additionally has objectives that will reward participants upon completion.

Trailblazers have been expecting the introduction of wallpapers for quite some time now, given that the menu follows a mobile interface. That said, many are likely to wonder how to alter it to their liking.

Hence, this article will guide you through the new phone wallpaper customization feature in the title.

Honkai Star Rail phone wallpaper change guide

Access the Phone Wallpaper option via the in-game menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have acquired the "Ingenium Dreams" wallpaper from the ongoing event, equipping it should be pretty straightforward. Follow the steps listed below to quickly personalize your menu:

While your Star Rail is running, hit pause to access the in-game phone.

On the menu displayed, click on the icon denoted with "..." beside your profile name.

It should provide three options from v1.3 onward. Choose "Phone Wallpaper" and select the one you want to use.

Hit the "Replace" button at the bottom-right corner of your screen to complete the change.

That should do it. In case you want to revert the wallpaper back to the default one, the game gives you that option, too.

The specified process is applicable across all PC, iOS, and Android platforms. Moreover, you can expect more wallpapers to roll out in the future. It is a welcome addition to the game and provides an exciting experience for Trailblazers who enjoy customization options in-game.

How to unlock the phone wallpaper in Honkai Star Rail?

Ingenium Dreams wallpaper unlocks at Prosperity Level 15 (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, you need to participate in the Aurum Alley event to obtain your first wallpaper in Honkai Star Rail. It is unlocked at Prosperity Level 15, which you can reach by collecting sufficient Prosperity Certificates.

Getting them should be easy as long as you complete the primary objectives. The Logistic Planning dispatches quite a bit of certificates upon reaching the maximum scores.

You can further achieve that by unlocking stalls before charting out their optimal logistic paths. It will also generate other rewards, including a free Sushang, Stellar Jades, and various in-game resources.

The ongoing event rewards a free Sushang, along with the wallpaper (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, complete all the orders under Inventory Management to hit the Aurum Alley phase goals. It enables custom orders, which you need to complete accordingly to obtain more certificates.

Keep in mind that the event is available until September 18, 2023, in Honkai Star Rail, so make sure to participate in time to not miss out on the rewards.