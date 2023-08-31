Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Aurum Alley event guide: Tips and tricks, unlock criteria, and more

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is finally live, and it rolled out its first event, Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle. The flagship content will take Trailblazers on a journey to revitalize the location, creating the foundation for the local merchant guild to prosper. Players will be provided with the position to take necessary decisions that influence their entire business.

Moreover, the limited-time event will provide a ton of rewards, including a free copy of Sushang, Stellar Jades, and other in-game resources. Hence, ensure that you collect all of them before the content expires on September 18, 2023.

Read on to learn everything about the ongoing Aurum Alley event in Honkai Star Rail. We have provided the complete set of objectives, mechanics, and steps for your convenience.

Honkai Star Rail Aurum Alley event objectives and mechanics guide

Talk to Mingxi to activate the event (Image via HoYoverse)

To initiate the ongoing event, you must complete the brand new "Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead" Trailblaze Mission in Honkai Star Rail v1.3. It will bring you to Mingxi, the NPC responsible for briefing you on the affairs of Aurum Ally.

The event has two primary objectives, which are categorized under Inventory Arrangement and Logistic Planning. Here is a brief rundown of each of their mechanics:

Inventory Arrangement

The Merchant Guild funds are generated via Inventory Arrangement.

You can use the funds to stack new orders and replenish inventory.

Complete all the orders to reach the phase goal; it will unlock the custom order as a challenge.

The freight starskiff is the primary source of delivery, and it can be expanded only after you advance through the operation’s phase, allowing you to generate greater revenue.

Logistics Planning

Achieve the Phase goals in the ongoing Honkai Star Rail event (Image via HoYoverse)

You will be tasked with planning the routes to each of the shops unlocked during the operation.

The rewards will be unlocked based on your logistic scores.

The stores will be unlocked after completing the Merchant Events. Plan logistic routes accordingly, leading them to the dock.

Obtain the Aurum Alley phase goal to unlock the Streetside Event. Complete it to obtain various rewards and route advantages.

Advance through the event phase to open Low, Mid, and High-Level lanes that can accommodate more shops.

Every step required to get free Sushang in Honkai Star Rail Aurum Alley event

Focus on Inventory Management at the beginning of the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the tips and tricks listed below to easily complete all the objectives of the Aurum Alley event in Honkai Star Rail.

Interact with Mingxi to access the event. Your primary focus should be to dispatch all the orders under Inventory Management.

Follow the Shipping Target on the left side of your screen to arrange them accordingly.

The yellow markers on the tile let you place large items as opposed to the green, which is required for small objects.

Use the layout properly to meet the shipping target (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that you can rotate rectangular boxes to create a setup that can hold every targeted item.

Watch out for the "Hint" that shows you a clear picture of the arrangements.

The primary objective here is to maximize profit, and for that, you can place an additional item on the empty spots.

Unlock Merchant Event to open more stalls (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you complete all the remaining orders, it will unlock a Merchant event.

Complete the event to access a new stall.

With the shop unlocked, chart its optimal logistic route. Make sure to use the boosters along the way.

Earn maximum logistic scores to obtain Prosperity certificates. Obtain all of them to maximize the Property level which unlocks more rewards.

Custom orders also generate the certificates, so make sure to obtain the phase goals.

Obtain free Sushang at Prosperity Level 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, continue the process to maximize your progress in the current Honkai Star Rail event. Once you hit Prosperity Level 8, you should be able to claim Sushang for free. She is great for any account, and newcomers should consider completing the content to secure her as their DPS unit.