All Honkai Star Rail 1.3 event changes: New release dates and more details

Honkai Star Rail's latest 1.3 update dropped earlier today, August 30, setting the stage for some major content, including a variety of fresh events. While details regarding much of the upcoming content were covered by sources online, HoYoverse has announced some changes for it. This means players now have to refer to the new release dates to prepare themselves for upcoming events.

This article explores all the things in version 1.3, whose dates and other details have been changed by HoYoverse.

What are the official changes made to Honkai Star Rail 1.3 events?

Expand Tweet

In a recent tweet, HoYoverse announced all the changes regarding a few events set to appear in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. This studio has also tweaked certain game modes, catering to the overall experience of its playerbase.

Listed below are some upcoming events and the changes HoYoverse announced regarding them:

Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle : All the major contents will be available on the first day instead of being released in consecutive stages. This will allow Trailblazers to complete the objectives at their own pace. The event is scheduled for release on August 31, 2023.

: All the major contents will be available on the first day instead of being released in consecutive stages. This will allow Trailblazers to complete the objectives at their own pace. The event is scheduled for release on August 31, 2023. Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe : The game mode will now be available on September 6, 2023. The simulation will be stacked as permanent content in the game. Luckily for players, no adjustments have been applied to the new Propagation Path or Curios.

: The game mode will now be available on September 6, 2023. The simulation will be stacked as permanent content in the game. Luckily for players, no adjustments have been applied to the new Propagation Path or Curios. Planar Fissure: HoYoverse has slightly adjusted the release date of the Planar Fissure event. Instead of dropping on September 6, 2023, it will roll out on September 15, 2023, at 4 AM server time. It will be available for seven days before expiring on September 22, 2023, at 3:59 AM server time.

Based on the list, it is clear that these changes will apply to the events in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 1.3. The second phase goes live on September 20, 2023, with Fu Xuan’s release.

HoYoverse will officially announce if it will make any further adjustments to other upcoming events. That said, make sure to complete all the 1.3 content to collect the maximum number of Stellar Jades and other resources available in that version.